Are You Ready For A Reality Show About A New Kids On The Block Celebrity Cruise?

Apparently Donnie Wahlberg is the new king of reality television. Less than 24 hours after he announced that A&E is making a show about the Wahlberg family restaurant, Wahlburgers, TV Guide put out a press release saying that he will be executive producing a new show for their network about celebrity cruises, the first of which will feature his group, New Kids on the Block. From the release:
Rock The Boat: New Kids On The Block: Obsessed fans take the vacation of a lifetime when they board a cruise for a weeklong party on the high-seas with America’s favorite bands. The first group to headline this all-new series franchise is New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), one of the hottest bands in music history.
The existence of this show raises some questions. Like, for example, “Who the hell would want to go on a cruise with New Kids on the Block?,” and “Why would they want to do that?,” and “Even if you, personally, wanted to go on a cruise with New Kids on the Block, why would you want to be trapped on a boat with hundreds of other weirdos who wanted to go on a cruise with New Kids on the Block?” I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t have answers to any of those. The best I can offer you is this passage from Drew Magary’s GQ piece about going on the Kid Rock cruise:
By the time I get up to the pool deck to watch Rock’s opening show, the party has started without me. There are enormous sunburned men with motion-sickness patches behind their ears shouting out, “I’m on a boat, motherf*cker!” Two women are carrying around an inflatable man with a giant dong sticking out. There are games of flip cup and cornhole in progress. There are joints being fired up all over the place. There are buckets upon buckets of cold ones dotting the deck. There are drunk wives being dragged out of the crowd by their loving husbands. And there are people frolicking in the three hot tubs near the stage. A few of the bathers got into the tubs fully clothed, then began removing their wardrobe piece by wet piece.
Most of the people here are over 40, and jacked as they are to see their redneck hero take the stage, they seem even more excited to see one another. The close quarters and jam-packed days on a cruise make for intense friendships, ones that linger long after the cruise is over. “We have friends for twenty years that we never see anymore,” one lady tells me. “We just hang out with the cruise people now.” It’s a very familiar vibe, and that extends to Rock himself. No one on the ship calls him “Kid Rock.” He’s Bob or Bobby to everyone.
So maybe that’s it. Or maybe people just really want to watch Joey McIntyre perform Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly.” Because that is what is happening in this eight-second YouTube video from this year’s excursion, and now I DESPERATELY WANT TO GO ON THIS STUPID CRUISE.
Upon some intense introspection, I have concluded that I am not tough enough.
Warming Glow should send a contingency and recap it for us ala the Filmdrunk guys at the Gathering. I’d read that…
Poop Cruise II; The Sharting.
Hmmm, I think I’d rather go on a Pirate cruise with Greg Schiano
I just told the Missus this story and now she’s telling me about her days as a NKOTB fan. I’m thinking about surprising her with this. Which will lead to her surprising me with an axe.
I went on the 2013 cruise with NKOTB and am going on the 2014 cruise. The cruise isn’t as stupid as you claim. It gives us Blockheads a chance to “get up close and personal” with NKOTB..in more ways than one. We get to relive some of the best times of our lives and meet new people. All while on a cruise to the tropics with 5 HOT men! If you’ve never been on one of the NKOTB cruises, then you shouldn’t trash it. It’s actually a hell of a lot of fun!!
It’s a shame that the only way to talk down about the NKOTB cruise is with a snippet about a kid rock cruise, one that I’m sure has a complete opposite fan type. The NKOTB Cruise is designed to bring people together that hold a common interest, so many people in fact, that it sells out in 26 hours. Anyone who has seen NKOTB live knows that it’s so much more than just the music that creates the bond the fans have with the guys. Originally I had my doubts about the return of a boyband, but one show and it was over. I will be a Blockhead until I die. I urge others to take a step back and give it a chance before judgement it passed, you might just have the time of your life.
This will be my 6th NKOTB cruise and I can’t wait!! Every year it just gets better!!