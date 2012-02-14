Real Men Give Their Sweethearts ‘Game of Thrones’ Valentine’s Day Cards

There’s no better way to show a woman how much you truly love her than with the Valentine’s Day cards that count. “Game of Thrones” cards say to that special lady: “Please have sex with another woman while I deliver a ten-minute monologue,” or “If some snot-nosed kid catches me having sex with my sister, I’ll push him out a castle window.” True romance means eating the heart of a horse, goddammit.

(Source: Chris Bishop via Buzzfeed)