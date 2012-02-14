Real Men Give Their Sweethearts ‘Game of Thrones’ Valentine’s Day Cards

There’s no better way to show a woman how much you truly love her than with the Valentine’s Day cards that count. “Game of Thrones” cards say to that special lady: “Please have sex with another woman while I deliver a ten-minute monologue,” or “If some snot-nosed kid catches me having sex with my sister, I’ll push him out a castle window.” True romance means eating the heart of a horse, goddammit.
(Source: Chris Bishop via Buzzfeed)
Hodor, Hodor, Hodor.
Hodor.
Hodor…
HODOR!
Hodor?
HODOOOOOOOOOR !!!
Eeeeeeee!!!
The Varys Valentine is strangely adorable. But Tyrion is the best, as usual.
Oh Dustin, a single paragraph and a picture. Have you ever thought of doing shitty children’s books on the side?
There was actually a lot more to this post, but there were some formatting issues that I couldn’t figure out, so I nuked a huge chunk of it. This one’s on me, homeboy.
Mannnn Danger you know I like bustin Dustin’s chops.
Which one is Frodo?
Hodor hodor.