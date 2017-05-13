Rep. Adam Schiff Raises The Stakes Against Trump On ‘Real Time’: He’s Dimming The Beacon Of Hope For The World

05.13.17

Friday’s Real Time featured an interesting selection of guests to cover the fallout from the firing of James Comey earlier in the week. Not only was Killer Mike on board to talk about the decline of democracy with former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau and former Dinner And A Movie co-host Annabelle Gurwitch, but Maher also got a chance to sit with House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff.

This appearance was only hours after releasing a scathing statement against President Trump over his claims of possibly recording private conversations with Comey and more — something The White House isn’t keen to confirm or deny according to TPM:

“For a President who baselessly accused his predecessor of illegally wiretapping him, that Mr. Trump would suggest that he, himself, may have engaged in such conduct is staggering,” Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote in a blistering statement. “The President should immediately provide any such recordings to Congress or admit, once again, to have made a deliberately misleading—and in this case threatening—statement.”

Schiff continued his fiery talk against Trump on Real Time, saying that Trump is “dimming the beacon of hope for the rest of the world” with his leadership to this point before reiterating the sentiment of his statement:

“Is it worse if he’s telling the truth and guilty of what he accused his predecessor of – wiretapping people in the White House – or that the President of the United States will just willy-nilly tell the American people things that are patently untrue?”

Maher also brings up Fox News’ talking points about Russia’s connection to Trump, saying “there is no there, there” with the network, prompting Schiff to say Comey would still have his job with the FBI if that were the truth. He was also quick to say that a final determination of Russia’s involvement in the election wouldn’t come quick and that the investigation is a “mammoth undertaking.”

