Recap: ‘Under The Dome’ Got Punchy With ‘Let The Games Begin’

Under The Dome continues to be a pretty good small-town crime story mashed up with a pretty weak science fiction story. Also, Big Jim finally commits an act that can only be defined as pure, unmitigated evil… but he’s still not the bad guy.
First off, this episode opens with Dodee getting Dome-punched, something I know the comments section has been greatly looking forward to, and that I have to admit was pretty gratifying to watch. Apparently you don’t remember getting Dome-punched either, something I’m sure will come up later.
Otherwise, it was a pretty typical plot for this show: Norrie, Joe, and Angie kind of wander around arguing about what to do as they inevitably discover Junior is the “fourth hand” they need to open up the mini-dome and get at the chocolate surprise inside. Why the show decided to freight all its worst cast members, worst dialogue, and dullest plotlines into what really should be its title conceit is utterly beyond me.
Meanwhile, over on the reason to watch this show, Big Jim and Barbie uneasily work together to take down the ball-busting Max, who knows their secrets and starts blackmailing them; Big Jim is doing her shopping, while Barbie’s job is to get busted in the face. The show oddly doesn’t deploy Barbie’s tendency to flip out when his personal safety is threatened, which is unfortunately because Mike Vogel does “barely keeping it together psycho” better than “noble hero.”
Big Jim, meanwhile, learns a lot more about Max’s past and we actually get a decent explanation as to why, precisely, she was in town when the dome dropped. He ends the episode with an act of dirtbaggery so profound it’s pretty clear we’re supposed to think of him as the “bad guy” now. But considering the situation it’s a little hard not think the guy may have had a point.
Finally, Julia and Linda poke around the bank and basically all the secrets are out. It’s interesting because Max now has no leverage over Barbie or Big Jim, so they can do what they do best: Kick ass. Oh, also the finale drops a pretty major hint that the dome is a spaceship, which is actually kind of exciting, if for no other reason than considering the sheer amount of venality we’ve seen among the townsfolk without lines, flinging Chester’s Mill into space seems like a pretty good idea.
- Man oh man, was this episode ever a continuity mess: Chester’s Mill is now suddenly on the ocean, something that was never mentioned, discussed, or seen before.
- If Norrie or Joe state the obvious for the audience one more time, they should get Dome-punched.
- Junior really hits new heights of dickery in this episode, whining to Angie about how she betrayed his trust. The fact that the show isn’t killing him off makes us worried he’ll be the noble sacrifice at the end of the season.
- I will say this: Absolutely nothing on this show has unfolded how I predicted it would, so that’s a point in its favor. That said, it does need to clean up its act a bit and choose a focus, or the second season is going to be a mess.
- Julia was awfully quick to forgive Barbie for murdering her husband.
Any thoughts of your own? Let us know in the comments.
This is not an ocean. It’s a lake. They quite clearly said it.
The lake was also a plot point in one of the early episodes too. Clown shoes.
I didn’t catch that: On the map it sure looks like it’s coastal.
But wasn’t this the same lake now filled with bubbling methane or propane?
I think they’re making the town map up as they go along. The views on the shoreline looked more ocean than lake to me, but Big Jim indicated that the island was in the lake.
As I understand this, the town is in Maine, so being on a ocean could make sense, but some of the license plates look more Vermont than Maine. Oh well.
Leave Dan alone guys, he’s actually a 15th century Portugese explorer sent to the future. Can’t be easy to differentiate lakes from oceans you jerks.
“If Norrie or Joe state the obvious for the audience one more time, they should get Dome-punched.”
Not to mention Linda. When they are in the bank after it cuts back to them, Linda proclaims ‘It’s Dukes safety deposit box.” Yeah, I’m not 5, I remember the only reason you are in that specific location. The writers aren’t giving the audience enough credit with all of these expository exclamations.
Linda is rapidly becoming one of the worst characters on the show. She’s trying so hard to be THE LAW but she comes off as a glorified hall monitor.
Recorded last night, and now am glad I did. I think I can finally stop watching.
Regarding Julia’s forgiveness, did it not occur to them that someone is going to have to explain why her husband was shot and buried in a shallow grave? She still may be able to collect the life insurance, but it seems like the shotburied thing will take a bit of work for the insurance company to pay out.
Actually, as long as it’s not a suicide, the insurance company doesn’t care. That’s the cops’ problem.
Oh God, I had no idea that this show was an actual series and not a mini-series. OH GOD, WHAT HAVE I DONE?
I just found out last night that there will be a second season. The show is fine for a 13 episode summer mini-series, but I can’t see me tuning in for a second season. See “The Killing”
Yeah, I think a second season will require an absolutely KILLER season finale. They seem to be threatening to fling the whole town into space… which actually I would want to see.
“Sure, I know you killed my dirtbag husband, but I am okay with you doing it, and will continue to sleep with you…”
Seriously, WTF???? I haven’t read the book (yet) but I seriously hope Mr. King gives a lot more motivation as to why she would act that way…
I’m guessing the motivation for the TV version of the character is because Barbie is really hot and Julia is a total drip.
Barbie wasn’t a loan shark, nor did he kill anyone, in the book. In general, the characters aren’t half as stupid as they are in the show.
Arguable point, re: Character stupidity. Big Jim is a goddamn cartoon character.
TV! Making movies look better since 1941.
Sign that the show has completely driven off the cliff: When I find myself wishing for more of Joe’s friend Skateboard McStoner.
Dude! Like whoa!
I thought this was another step in the right direction for the series. I mean, it’s still not a very good show, but my yelling at the screen has decreased. Junior being the 4th hand was telegraphed and worthy of all the eyerolls, but seeing bitchy fat lady get knocked the fuck out was so gratifying I hooked back and watched it twice.
I’m also liking Big Jim’s development as a character. It’s probably because he is so ingrained in my head as a character on Breaking Bad, but Big Jim seems like a Walter White story in turbo speed. Sinking deeper into criminal activity because it is necessary. But he skips ahead to the straight up evil stuff. It’s like if Walter White and Snydley Wiplash had a love child.
Last thing: The least believable thing about a show where a dome from (probably) space appears over a town is that Barbie would pick the reporter over Natalie Zea.
Whenever Big Jim is on screen the show is at least solid. You can tell the writing staff enjoys writing Big Jim and Barbie a lot more than anybody else on the show.
Why does it always sound like Latina Sheriff is always coming down with a cold? Makes me want to cough for her.
Also, I just decided what Season 2 should shrink the town into the mini dome & make it an Inception-Dome.
I love how Linda was just totally alright with not arresting Big Jim because he decided he wasn’t in the mood.
To be fair, she’s completely cut off from the entire world, she really only has circumstantial evidence of Big Jim’s complicity, and he is A) essentially the entire town government and B) the only person a fair chunk of this town trusts. Considering that most of the town seems to be both blitheringly stupid and rabidly violent….
They should just rename the show “Exposition”.
I can’t be the ONLY one who cheered when fatty Hawaiian got dome punched. Too bad she didn’t die though. They could have used her carcass to enrich their soil.
If we don’t get at least one episode where Junior starts singing a Lonely Island song, then the producers are screwing up.
And finally, the casting of Max is just plain weird. I like that actress, but she plays victim a lot better than kingpin. She’s like 100 lbs. Barbi (God I hate that character name) could literally grab her by her arm and she’d start saying “ow, ow, ow…please…ok, ok I’ll stop being a villain”
You weren’t the only one and I agree with your other points as well.