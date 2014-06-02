Watch A Supercut Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Losing Their Sh*t As The Red Viper Battles The Mountain

Thanks to the series’ proclivity for oversized “WTF” moments, fan reaction videos have become a huge part of the Game of Thrones experience. The Red Wedding edition is probably the greatest reaction video ever made — George R. R. Martin enjoyed it, and Peter Dinklage took great pleasure in it.
Now, less than 24 hours after Oberyn Martell did bloody battle with the Mountain (discussion here, GIF recap here), we already have a supercut of horrifed fans losing their sh*t. I won’t spoil anything, but let’s just say this guy’s reaction was not the correct one:
The hoodied bro in the blue shirt looks like he has a picture of the Mountain on the front of his shirt.
I think that was Zachary Galifinakis in The Hangover.
Well Hangover 2 would have sucked less if there was a trial by combat in it.
I kept waiting for the garbage bag to explode and all kinds of confetti and candy to come raining out.
Points to almost all of them for actually watching it. I knew what was coming so I put a blanket over my head and stuffed my fingers in my ears. It didn’t block out the screams.
The screams.
“It’s a draw?” has to be an instant meme, although the Black Knight from Holy Grail probably has this covered.
That’s awesome because for him it seems the real important thing is whether Tyrion dies or not.
If you’re watching GoT without reading the books, and you see someone setting up a camera to catch your reaction to a certain episode, it might be best if you just turn around and walk the other way.
That has to be it, right? These people aren’t just capturing themselves watching tv b/c they think someone cares, are they?
Some looks like they do it secretly.
Did it to my girlfriend as she was going through 24, caught her reactions to the deaths at the start of season 5. She had no idea the camera was running, she was so engrossed.
I love the lady watching in her plant filled house with a crucifix on the back wall. Watching Game of Thrones, all titties and head melons. On a SUNDAY. For shame. Girl…you better be in that confessional next week! (I love you!)
“Holy Shit!”- Two words that always seem to sum it up so well.
I would like to see a version of this supercut in which most of the households, like mine, screamed nary a polite word.
But it is a draw isn’t it? The Mountain and Oberyn are both dead so that means its a draw. Then again, this isn’t exactly a modern day court where this could be throw out of court and settled privately, this is Kings Landing where the law is more corrupt than Fifa
A)It’s not confirmed the Mountain’s dead
B)Even if both die, whoever dies second wins.
In a trial by combat where a champion is chosen to fight on a defendant’s behalf, the champion is essentially a surrogate for the defendant. If the champion dies, so too must the defendant. It doesn’t matter if the Mountain lives or dies. Oberyn is dead so that means the gods find him guilty.
The Mountain didn’t look all that close to death when he picked Oberyn up like a baby and bashed his skull in.
Oberyn could survive for weeks and be technically alive even after being buried. They just don’t have the technology to check for that.
After the initial shock of seeing another mans skull getting crushed wore off I realized that it another character on this show that I was starting to like died. So my reaction to that was:
Take it away Clay!!!
Next football season, when the Cowboys inevitably blow a 30 point lead and lose a game they should have won, I will say that they “Red Viper’ed” It.
So he crushed his skull and fragments of it are scattered among Oberyn’s brains. That means it’s a dew, right?
Fuck, that’s draw, not dew. Nevermind.
Who kills people by crushing their skulls like casaba melons with his bare hands? The Mountain Dew, that’s who.
“Laughing at another person’s misery was the only thing that made me feel like everyone else.”–Tyrion Lannister. AND everyone making and watching these videos!
My reaction was a very deadpan: “Ew”.
To qoute Maynard James Kennan: HOLY FUCKING SHIT
I was definitely wondering if it’s a draw.
What, no one’s going to mention that that one lady was able to watch this episode with a very unimpressed Ser Pounce sitting in the room?
I object. Half of the people being taped don’t even watch the show and were just filmed watching the fight. Without the emotional investment from getting to know Oberyn, their reactions are only to the gore. Shenanigans I say!