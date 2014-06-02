Watch A Supercut Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Losing Their Sh*t As The Red Viper Battles The Mountain

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanks to the series’ proclivity for oversized “WTF” moments, fan reaction videos have become a huge part of the Game of Thrones experience. The Red Wedding edition is probably the greatest reaction video ever made — George R. R. Martin enjoyed it, and Peter Dinklage took great pleasure in it.

Now, less than 24 hours after Oberyn Martell did bloody battle with the Mountain (discussion here, GIF recap here), we already have a supercut of horrifed fans losing their sh*t. I won’t spoil anything, but let’s just say this guy’s reaction was not the correct one:

