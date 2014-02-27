Nic Pizzolatto Explains The Inspiration Behind Reggie Ledoux’s Gas Mask & Jock Strap In ‘True Detective’

Nic Pizzolatto is doing publicity this week for HBO’s runaway hit, True Detective, and overall gist from what he’s suggesting is that we probably shouldn’t try and read too much into the symbols, allusions, and references. He says that, by the end of next week’s episode, we’ll know if Marty or Rust is one of the killers, and that we should expect a “naturalistic” ending. In other words, don’t expect any huge twists or supernatural elements: The ending will flow naturally from the story he’s laid out.
That’s not to say that the literary references aren’t important to context, and that they don’t add layers (and an extraordinary amount of fun) into the show, but it’s not likely that we’re going to figure out the end based on The King in Yellow (I think we’re more likely to figure it out by tracking the real-life Jeff Davis 8 murders).
That said, people are picking up books and reading because of True Detective and that’s huge.
Speaking of references, in episode three, when Reggie Ledoux was spotted wearing a gas mask and a jock strap, many of us concluded it was a reference to Cthulhu. That wasn’t the intent. In an interview with EW, Pizzolatto explains his actual inspiration for that scene:
I can tell you where that came from. That was written very specifically, that he has that kind of gas mask on, and he’s walking around with a jock strap and tattoos on. The jock strap and the tattoos, I couldn’t think of anything more frightening than that coming at me through the woods. But the gas mask, I remember being inspired by Hieronymous Bosch’s portraits of hell and a monstrous, fallen world and photographs of masks that plague doctors used to wear. Long needle noses. And some of those World War One gas masks. The point is that they’re very unearthly. It makes human beings look more insect like. Those pointy masks are just really, really freaky. So I wanted a gas mask the recalled the proboscis of a mosquito.
Here’s an example of one of Hieronymous Bosch’s portraits.
Here, meanwhile, is a picture of a doctor with a plague mask.
Yep. That’s creepy. Super creepy.
This would seem right. I think all of the literary and supernatural references are for us, the viewer watching from the 4th dimension Rust refers to, not as part of the plot. The novel “The Yellow King” doesn’t even exist in Rust’s world, as if it did, wouldn’t he have read that bad boy about a dozen times by now? It does in ours, and intertwining TD with it adds additional layers for us to chew on and enjoy.
My thoughts exactly. And that only adds to the show, imo.
I just read Pizzolatto’s novel Galveston. It was quite good and not at all what I was expecting. I cannot wait to see what come from this man’s brain next.
I am kinda going to call bullshit. Sure, there may not be some super-twisted ending, but all of those allusions and references, etc., were not just put there by accident. There is just WAY too much detail that was put into the show to make it coincidental.
Not what he is saying at all. Everything in there intentionally, just resolution isn’t going to involve the supernatural, or some monster. It’s going to be the work of people, one or many, but nothing supernatural related to the death. But all of the allusions and subtext there for us, quite intentionally, just won’t ultimately factor into the conclusion of the story.
I meant “severely-twisted” ending, nothing along supernatural terms.
All the “Mythos’ is just of the setting -the big people (Rich Guys, lawyers, Judges, and of course Police big shot and some regular cops) and their underling white-trash sick child murdering cult-but it’s not the story. The story will end with Rust (and some other undercover help) busting the whole cult….or thinking they did?
But neither Marty nor Rust is the killer. Yhe “lawnmower man” is the “Spaghetti Monster” but he’s not the Yellow King.