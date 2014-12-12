Reggie Watts Will Be James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Bandleader

#James Corden
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.12.14 9 Comments

Deep into a Variety article about the premiere date of James Corden’s The Late Late Show being pushed back to March 23rd, so that CBS can promote the English comedian’s debut during March Madness, is this news that might be of interest to Comedy Bang! Bang! fans.

Musician and comedian Reggie Watts will be the bandleader for the new program. (Via)

No word on what this means for Comedy Big Bang Theory, or if he’ll compose the theme song.

Via Variety

