Reggie Watts Will Be James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Bandleader

Deep into a Variety article about the premiere date of James Corden’s The Late Late Show being pushed back to March 23rd, so that CBS can promote the English comedian’s debut during March Madness, is this news that might be of interest to Comedy Bang! Bang! fans.
Musician and comedian Reggie Watts will be the bandleader for the new program. (Via)
No word on what this means for Comedy Big Bang Theory, or if he’ll compose the theme song.
I went back and listened to this episode a few months ago, having only discovered the podcast about a year ago and hearing him improve the song on the show for the first time gave me goose bumps. I have since decided to go back and listen to every show.
improv the song** Also, I’m currently up to episode 41.
What!?! That doesn’t seem like a good sign for comedy bang bang.
Hot Soccermom tweeted about it, they’re losing him halfway through 2015.
sold. and Portlandia is still around.
First time I saw reggie he was a b list funk singer here in Seattle, ten years ago. The next time I saw him he was opening for Conan. Despite the years apart, you do not forget that fro