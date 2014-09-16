The Many Important Life Lessons ‘The Mindy Project’ Has Taught Us So Far

Always Label Your Food
True story: Last week my husband accidentally took a leftover sandwich of mine that I had been looking forward to eating all morning to work with him and it almost resulted in divorce. This could have been easily prevented had I labeled my food.
Always Know the WiFi Password
As a very important blogger I find this especially important. These gifs don’t upload themselves, you know.
It’s Never to Early For a Drink
That’s my motto, anyway. It’s always 5:00 somewhere.
It’s OK to Get Emotional Over Food
Did I mention the sandwich story earlier? Not kidding, I was near tears. You don’t mess with a woman’s lunch.
Know How to Handle Your Liquor
Is there anything less appealing than a sloppy drunk? Real ladies know how to handle their liquor. Plus what’s sexier than a woman who can drink her dude under the table? Not much!
Shared Interests Are Important
There’s barely a day that goes by that I can wrap my head around the fact that I married someone who doesn’t “get” King of the Hill. Come on! It’s subtle character humor! To be fair, he doesn’t care for The Mindy Project either.
Looks like I’ll be over here on the left. Loved her on the Office but a little Mindy goes a long way.
No Stacey, this is not a good show, It is unwatchable shit. Mindy Kaling will never be funny or attractive.
Neither are half the men on TV but they still have shows
Just sayin, the “I want a donut” gif is from The Five-Year Engagement, not the Mindy Project.
Go back to watching THE BIG BANG THEORY #1 SHOW ON TELEVISION!!!!
Most important lesson learned, even if you’re untalented, unattractive and unfunny, TV studios still have ethnic quotas.
5 questions:
1) Have you even watched this show?
2) Have you left your mom’s basement?
3) Have you ever kissed a girl that was not related to you?
4) Do you only like the “good” blacks
5) Are you PFT Commentator?
@Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant
1) Yes watched and attempted to watch multiple times
2) I have
3) Yes and it was spectacular
4) Not sure what that means. I do like the “All” blacks.
5) Again not sure what that means.
2) Have you left it permanently?
3) Only one girl?
4) If you were PFT you would understand the question.
I hated her on the Office and was surprised that her show was funny compared to when she was running the Office which was terrible.
“Your Ears Are The Clitoris of Your Head.”
Best line from any show evah!
I love this show!
This article is far funnier then the show itself. Thank you for that at least because up until now nothing that she has done has ever made me laugh.
I dislike both Big Bang Theory and the Mindy whatever show equally myself.
I, for one, did not know that Jay Cutler was on The Mindy Project.
Don’t carrrrrrrrrreeee
Mindy Kaling is a poor man’s Lena Dunham
I watch this show because I feel compelled to. Not by societal pressures, but more like having Lays potato chips in the house… I mean, they’re there so they’re gonna need to be eaten. Ditto this show. And like the Lays, I can’t tell if I enjoy it or not regardless of my compulsive consumption.
Interesting
jesus warming glow is a fucking cess pool now.
It’s getting ridiculous. I don’t even know when it happened. I mostly just lurk in the shadows these days.
@General Bluth – I have my theories. I think it’s an in intended consequence of the broadening of the intended audience for most of uproxx’s stories and decision making in the last year or so. For instance The Smoking Section and Filmdrunk are at this point still miles ahead of WG and the main Uproxx gossip posts as far as the quality of commenters and discussion, but even those are slowly being infuriated by trolls as more and more of their stories are being highlighted under the main Uproxx page
*an unintended consequence
The write up made me wanna start watching the show, after reading all the hate for Mindy Kaling here, I am defintely going to seek out the first two seasons. Y’all sound like cavemen outchea
Don’t bother – it’s crap. It’s ratings are crap too.