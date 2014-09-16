The Many Important Life Lessons ‘The Mindy Project’ Has Taught Us So Far

The Mindy Project returns tonight on Fox. If you’re not caught up, make sure to check out everything we know so far about season three. In the meantime, though, like most good sitcoms, The Mindy Project has taught us some very valuable life lessons over the course of the past two seasons it’s been on the air. So in preparation for tonight’s episode, we thought it would be fun to take a look back to some of the most important things we’ve learned by watching The Mindy Project. Enjoy!

Always Label Your Food

True story: Last week my husband accidentally took a leftover sandwich of mine that I had been looking forward to eating all morning to work with him and it almost resulted in divorce. This could have been easily prevented had I labeled my food.

Always Know the WiFi Password

As a very important blogger I find this especially important. These gifs don’t upload themselves, you know.

It’s Never to Early For a Drink

That’s my motto, anyway. It’s always 5:00 somewhere.

It’s OK to Get Emotional Over Food

Did I mention the sandwich story earlier? Not kidding, I was near tears. You don’t mess with a woman’s lunch.

Know How to Handle Your Liquor

Is there anything less appealing than a sloppy drunk? Real ladies know how to handle their liquor. Plus what’s sexier than a woman who can drink her dude under the table? Not much!

Shared Interests Are Important

There’s barely a day that goes by that I can wrap my head around the fact that I married someone who doesn’t “get” King of the Hill. Come on! It’s subtle character humor! To be fair, he doesn’t care for The Mindy Project either.