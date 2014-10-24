Remember Paz De La Huerta? Neither Does This Fantastic ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Farewell

Boardwalk Empire ends its five-season run this Sunday. If the previous season finales are any indication, it will be fantastic and lots of people will die. Yay! The episode can only contain so many surprises — we know, for instance, that Luciano, Lansky, and Capone don’t die — but Boardwalk can catch us off guard: by bringing back Lucy, as played human mink coat Paz de la Huerta. The last time we saw her was back in season two, when she left baby Abigail with her father, Nelson Van Alden.
It’s been quite the roller coaster of emotions ever since (also, don’t bring her back). If you piece together the headlines from the stories we’ve written about Paz since February 2012, you get, “Oh, Glorious Bottomless Mess Paz de la Huerta Fired on Shaved Vagina Nudity” (coming next fall to Showtime). So it’s not really a surprise that Lucy appears in HBO’s fantastic farewell to Boardwalk Empire video for all of five seconds, two of which are when she’s nude, not facing the camera. What a legacy.
Meanwhile, Michael Shannon is apparently a big, fat party animal:
That’s my second favorite thing about the clip, after Kelly Macdonald’s voice.
No Michael Pitt either
KURP’D!
(Nice handle btw)
HOLY SHIT PORN MOGUL ARNOLD ROTHSTEIN. That ‘stache is legendary.
Damn this makes me miss the show before its finished
I want Kelly Macdonald to be in every movie and every TV show from now on. Fuck it, every play, too, even though I don’t go to plays. Can that be arranged?
loved her ever since Trainspotting. whatever “it” is, she has it
In high school I took an oil painting class. The teacher had a very laid back, hippie type vibe to her. She would sometimes tell us students of her daughter’s ambition to become an actress, just little bits here and there of an audition for something while telling us about gesso or the importance of shadows and negative space. Imagine my surprise when I first tuned into Boardwalk Empire and saw Gretchen Mol up there on such a grand show.
Despite doing well on BE, she remains one of the biggest busts in Hollywood. She was definitely supposed to be on her way to the A-list in the late 90’s.