Remember The Worst Final Round In ‘Family Feud’ History? Well, Here’s The Most Inappropriate Answer Ever

05.08.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Earlier today, we brought you one of the most painful final rounds in Family Feud history. Now, let’s remember quite possibly the most inappropriate moment in Family Feud history a few months after it happened. The category was, “Name something you pull out.” Take it away, Vine…

And now the full clip for those of you who can’t get enough Steve Harvey Face…

(YouTube Via HyperVocal)

