Remember The Worst Final Round In ‘Family Feud’ History? Well, Here’s The Most Inappropriate Answer Ever

Earlier today, we brought you one of the most painful final rounds in Family Feud history. Now, let’s remember quite possibly the most inappropriate moment in Family Feud history a few months after it happened. The category was, “Name something you pull out.” Take it away, Vine…
And now the full clip for those of you who can’t get enough Steve Harvey Face…
(YouTube Via HyperVocal)
Seemed like a pretty solid answer to me. I’m surprised it wasn’t on there.
@DontBeRidiculous
Don’t be ridiculous.
That’s the same family. The Sass family. They are of legend.
Not surprised at all.
So uh, is she single?
There is a 75-87% chance she doesn’t have kids yet.
Is there any doubt that Steve Harvey is the best host?
Nah it’s really not even a close contest IMO. A lot of people will say Dawson just because he’s the classic host, but Steve is just entertaining as hell. I’ve actually DVR’d Family Feud a bunch of times since he’s been host. Plus, from Wiki:
“During the 2011–12 season, the fast-rising game show averaged a 4.0 and became the 5th highest rated show in all of syndication (the show was previously averaging a 1.5 prior to Harvey’s reign). As of the 2012–13 season, Family Feud has regularly been the second highest rated show in all of daytime television programming”
He’s a revelation.
These questions are getting way too baity. We’re a few steps away from “Name something that white liquid comes out of…”
“Milk carton!”
*X*
“A big dick!”
(yokel audience loses their minds) (Steve Harvey face for 6 solid minutes)