REMINDER: Convicted Serial Killer Rodney Alcala Was Once The Winning Bachelor On 'The Dating Game'

Rodney Alcala is a convicted rapist and murderer who was given the death sentence in California for murdering five women. Today, he was sentenced to an additional 25 years to life, to be served concurrently, after admitting he also murdered two young women in New York back in the 1970s.

In December 2011 Alcala told a Manhattan judge he wanted to plead guilty to the two murder counts in New York City so he could get back to California to pursue an appeal in his death penalty case. [Cornelia] Crilley was found strangled with a stocking in her Manhattan apartment in 1971. [Ellen] Hover, a comedy writer who had a degree in biology and was seeking a job as a researcher, was living in Manhattan when she vanished in 1977. Her remains were found the next year in the woods on a suburban estate. [CBS]

Why do I mention this on a website ostensibly devoted to television? Because in 1978 — which, by the way, was not only after he killed the two women in New York, but also after he had been convicted of two separate assaults in California (one of which was pleaded down from attempted murder and rape only because the 14-year-old victim’s parents moved her to Mexico and refused to let her testify) — he was selected as the winning bachelor on The Dating Game by aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw.

HAVE A GREAT DAY, EVERYBODY!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanks (?) to Vince from Film Drunk for the tip