REMINDER: Convicted Serial Killer Rodney Alcala Was Once The Winning Bachelor On 'The Dating Game'

Rodney Alcala is a convicted rapist and murderer who was given the death sentence in California for murdering five women. Today, he was sentenced to an additional 25 years to life, to be served concurrently, after admitting he also murdered two young women in New York back in the 1970s.
In December 2011 Alcala told a Manhattan judge he wanted to plead guilty to the two murder counts in New York City so he could get back to California to pursue an appeal in his death penalty case.
[Cornelia] Crilley was found strangled with a stocking in her Manhattan apartment in 1971. [Ellen] Hover, a comedy writer who had a degree in biology and was seeking a job as a researcher, was living in Manhattan when she vanished in 1977. Her remains were found the next year in the woods on a suburban estate. [CBS]
Why do I mention this on a website ostensibly devoted to television? Because in 1978 — which, by the way, was not only after he killed the two women in New York, but also after he had been convicted of two separate assaults in California (one of which was pleaded down from attempted murder and rape only because the 14-year-old victim’s parents moved her to Mexico and refused to let her testify) — he was selected as the winning bachelor on The Dating Game by aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw.
Thanks (?) to Vince from Film Drunk for the tip
His hair looks nice. He should land a L’Oreal or Head & Shoulders contract. “When I’m fighting motherfuckers off in the showers I haven’t got time for a separate shampoo and conditioner. That’s why I use Wash & Getthefuckout. Comes with free shiv.”
Everything he says sounds a little different with the whole serial killer knowledge.
That creepy “We’re going to have a great time together” especially resonates a bit.
Wait, you mean that banner photo isn’t Phil Specter after a prison shower and cavity search?
Still about 10 bodies to go to catch Dating Game host Jim Lange.
I guess for another pit sammich and some tata salad he went a couple more.
What’s the point of giving him an additional 25 years to life if he was given the death sentence? Fry the mother fucker for that hairdo alone.
California is notorious for fucking around with Death penalty cases. Basically they have just enough conservatives to have a death penalty and just enough liberals to hate the death penalty.
Californian beauracrats can’t scratch theirs asses without enough paperwork and procedures to make a Vogon joke about how complicated our system is.
That video, right there, is all the evidence I ever needed to support the “hot girls have no taste in men” theory.
Plus, y’know, Marissa Miller and her Chad Krogherish husband.
“Bachelor number one, I’m serving you for dinner…”
“No, no. I’m serving YOU for dinner. To myself. With a nice chianti.”
Don’t forget the fava beans. Their distinct flavour can really accent an entree.
This may be the creepiest thing i have ever watched.
The amazing thing is that the girl comes off as creepy as the rapist/serial killer.
Our parents where gross and horny.