Reminder: The Next Great TV Show Character Makes His Debut Tonight

I haven’t seen the pilot for Crossbones, NBC’s expensive-looking pirate drama from Luther creator Neil Cross, but according to critics, it’s not nearly as insane as it could be or kitschy as it should be. Meaning, hammy star John Malkovich isn’t on-screen every second — dude chews scenery the way Macho Man Randy Savage did Slim Jims. Here’s how Slate’s Willa Paskin describes him:
Presumably, John Malkovich could headline a series on HBO. So when you see him in NBC’s Crossbones, strutting around wearing tropical-weight drop-crotch pantaloons in an allegedly 19th-century cabana that looks like a Club Med—except for the flayed corpse where the coffee table should be—know that he must have really, really wanted to play a pirate. (Via)
Screw the critics, how can I resist that? Still not sold? Well:
1. He’s playing Blackbeard, but he has a white beard.
2. This. Always this.
“Say, what are you doing tonight?” “Nothing much, except for checking out this show where MALKOVICH plays a pajama-wearing flamboyant pirate surrounded by clocks.” “COUNT ME IN.”
In a post apocalyptic world Malkovich could hang with flayed corpses at a Club Med. Or maybe he does now, who knows. I’m watching regardless.
That should be a package you can book through your travel agent. Or Expedia.
I’m a hotels.com sales agent…I’ll make it happen. /shifty eyes
“We’re looking for someone to play Blackbeard, who looks absolutely nothing at all like the historical Blackbeard.”
“Larry Storch?”
“Too expensive.”
“John Malkovich?”
“Genius. Let’s call it a day.”
So is this the family friendly version of Blacksails or whatever that Starz show is called?
I have a distinct feeling that this will have 1/6 the nudity of Blacksails, around 10x’s the blood and 50000x’s the Malkovich.
This may work if Malkovich recreates this scene: [youtu.be]
Maybe his dickbeard is black?
This looks awful.
This looks like a spoof
Unless there was an edit, nice (lack of) reading skills.
Malkovich Malkoviches pretty hard in this.
Although nothing will ever achieve the total Malkovichianism of Teddy KGB’s accent.
God, who the f thought “hey, this accent is going great so far, lets keep him in the movie and not, I dunno replace him with an actual Russian dude?
Also, I fell asleep (sober) about 15 minutes in, I can’t imagine it got any better.
The show was “meh.” Malkovich DID chew up the scenery. The “hero” was doing the best he could with mediocre material. I’m still not sure how Point A got to Point B and then to Point C because there really was no “Plot,” there was just moving the characters from one scene to the next and trusting the audience to not really care why things were happening, just PIRATES!!
And . . . . MALKOVICH!!!!
Please they had me at Malkovich. It’ll be fun for the summer.