Grab yourself a slice of powdered toast and celebrate: Ren and Stimpy are back.

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that beloved 1990s animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show will be “reimagined” for a “new generation.” Which is to say, the generation that grew up with Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and Clone High, all of which are also returning. “The series hails from Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” according to the Hollywood Reporter (which tellingly only makes one reference to disgraced creator John Kricfalusi, who presumably won’t be involved). “Additional information, including writers, an episode count, and premiere date, have not yet been determined”:

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” [ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy] said. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

Bring back Eek! The Cat next (I’m only half-joking). The Ren & Stimpy Show ran on Nickelodeon for five seasons before being brought back for the now-first time in 2003 on Spike TV as Ren & Stimpy “Adult Party Cartoon.” Hopefully the Comedy Central reimagining brings us more happy happy, joy joy than the Spike revival did.

