René Auberjonois, Of ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,’ Has Died At 79

René Auberjonois, a character actor best known for playing Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and for his Emmy-nominated work on the sitcom Benson, has died, Variety has reported. He was 79.

Born in New York City to a Swiss father, himself a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Auberjonois began his career as a theater rat. At one point, in 1968, he starred in three Broadway plays simultaneously, and the next year he won a Tony for Coco, in which he acted alongside Katharine Hepburn. He would be nominated for three more Tonys, including for Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor.

It was his screen work, though, that made him a name. He was long part of Robert Altman’s vast stable of regulars, first appearing in the legendary filmmaker’s movie of MASH, originating the role of Father John Patrick Francis Mulcahy, who would be played on the TV show by George Morgan and William Christopher. He would also appear in Brewster McCloud, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Images, and The Player.

Television embraced him as well. Along with Benson and Boston Legal, which ran from 1980 through 1986, Auberjonois spent seven seasons in the Star Trek-verse on Deep Space Nine, playing Odo, a Changeling who often took the form of a humanoid and the station’s chief of security. He would revive the beloved character for the MMORPG Star Trek Online.

You may have heard Auberjonois as often as you saw him. He was a prolific voice actor, and even played Chef Louis, who sings “Les Poissons,” in Disney’s 1989 version of The Little Mermaid. He also did many audiobooks, including World War Z, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, and Mark Frost’s The List of 7.

Auberjonois’ passing was mourned by, among many others, the Star Trek community.

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019

When Rene was cast as Odo, he joked "I hope #DS9 will replace Benson on my tombstone." He will be remembered for both, for Boston Legal, for The Little Mermaid, & so much more. His portrayal of Odo, under all that latex, was subtle, emotional, & astounding. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/Z6YzC5xgMh — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) December 8, 2019

@reneauberjonois You were a spectacular artist from Altman film IMAGES to Star Trek:DS9 and the million performances in between. A devoted family man, a visual artist, and loving and loves le human being. Thanks for showing the world how to do it. #love #admiration — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) December 8, 2019

It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear,dear Rene Auberjonois.His last message to me was entitled "Don't forget…" I know that I,Kitty,and all that knew him will never forget.The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) December 8, 2019

Auberjonois had been battling metastatic lung cancer.

(Via Variety)