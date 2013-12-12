Report: Prince Will Appear In The Post-Super Bowl Episode Of ‘New Girl’

So I don’t want to alarm anyone or anything, but according to a report on DrFunkenberry.com (“Your daily source for news and funk”), noted tiny musical icon Prince will appear in the episode of New Girl that will air after this year’s Super Bowl.
For the past week, Hollywood Insiders have been buzzing about this news although confidentiality agreements were in place. Even Hannah Simone who plays CeCe on the show had to hint about the “Big Deal Alert” last night and Prince retweeted it this morning via @3RDEYEGIRL.
This story checks out, for the record…
… but how? Why?
A source, speaking on anonymity told DrFunkenberry.com exclusively “Prince actually reached out to the show. He is a big fan and wanted to do it. We were blown away and agreed immediately.”
I would give $500 to have been the person at New Girl who took that phone call.
UPDATE: According to Consequence of Sound, the episode will be about an all-night dance party thrown by Prince at his house. Soooooooooo…
I don’t usually watch TV shows because of guest appearances but I would watch a Prince cameo in anything. Prince makes every situation instantly entertaining.
This better not be like that time I was led to believe Michael Keaton was gonna be on the show.
I can’t go through that again.
but he was. didn’t you read his emails?
He had a mask on, he was Batman.
Phone call? Hah!
When Prince wants to get in touch with you, you receive a package in the mail. Inside is a purple can tied to a string. You pick it up, and Prince is on the other end.
[dying]
Thank you for that.
Oh……dear, people are wondering why I’m snorting laughter at my desk.
Why is there still no comments of the week for Uproxx, Danger? WHY.
Please go swimming in Lake Minnetonka. Please go swimming in Lake Minnetonka. Please go swimming in Lake Minnetonka
Is this the first time Prince has ever been on broadcast TV in a not-a-musical-guest role?
I do not even understand why this makes me so happy. I’m not even particularly a Prince fan. I think it’s just that I’m looking forward to the reactions of absolutely everybody on the show, but especially Nick. Who I am pretty certain is categorically not a Prince fan.
Watch Nick be the most secret, in-the-closet Prince fan on the face of the planet.
My name is Nick and I feel like you’re talking about me.
I just hope Prince is a big fan of Justified because I think he should play a drug kingpin on that show. Or an assistant manager at a local Dairy Queen.
Everything about this blows my mind
something something pancakes joke
There better be pancakes and a basketball game.
I love New Girl, but might skip this episode because Prince is overrated and annoying.
When, oh when, will the stupid NFL just come to their senses and say “Excuse us oh masterful, purple one but would you be so kind to play every SuperBowl halftime show for the remainder of your life? Oh and we’d like an option on the three years after that as well.”
Whooooooooo’s that giiiiiiiiiiiiiiiirrrrl? Whooooooooo’s that giiiiiiiiiiiiiiiirrrrl?
….oh, it’s Prince.