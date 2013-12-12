Report: Prince Will Appear In The Post-Super Bowl Episode Of ‘New Girl’

So I don’t want to alarm anyone or anything, but according to a report on DrFunkenberry.com (“Your daily source for news and funk”), noted tiny musical icon Prince will appear in the episode of New Girl that will air after this year’s Super Bowl.

For the past week, Hollywood Insiders have been buzzing about this news although confidentiality agreements were in place. Even Hannah Simone who plays CeCe on the show had to hint about the “Big Deal Alert” last night and Prince retweeted it this morning via @3RDEYEGIRL.

This story checks out, for the record…

… but how? Why?

A source, speaking on anonymity told DrFunkenberry.com exclusively “Prince actually reached out to the show. He is a big fan and wanted to do it. We were blown away and agreed immediately.”

I would give $500 to have been the person at New Girl who took that phone call.

UPDATE: According to Consequence of Sound, the episode will be about an all-night dance party thrown by Prince at his house. Soooooooooo…