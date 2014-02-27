Want To Watch A Reporter Swallow A River Of Her Own Snot On Live TV?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The creator of the Best News Bloopers of February compilation may have jumped the gun, as this clip of KTVU reporter Heather Holmes suffering from an unfortunate runny nose while during a segment about a Miley Cyrus concert certainly deserves inclusion.

Not for the stream of snot running down her face (although it is impressive), but because of the way she deals with it. Once her report is finally finished and she has a chance to snort or swallow, Holmes choose wrong. SO WRONG.

To her credit, Holmes showed her sense of humor following the incident, tweeting the following after the report aired:

Ray Jackson via BroBible & Heather Holmes