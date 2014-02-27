Want To Watch A Reporter Swallow A River Of Her Own Snot On Live TV?

The creator of the Best News Bloopers of February compilation may have jumped the gun, as this clip of KTVU reporter Heather Holmes suffering from an unfortunate runny nose while during a segment about a Miley Cyrus concert certainly deserves inclusion.
Not for the stream of snot running down her face (although it is impressive), but because of the way she deals with it. Once her report is finally finished and she has a chance to snort or swallow, Holmes choose wrong. SO WRONG.
To her credit, Holmes showed her sense of humor following the incident, tweeting the following after the report aired:
Still would hit it.
Yep
From the station that brought us “Ho Lee Fuk” and “Sum Ting Wong.”
/Bay Area native.
One finger to the other side of your nose and blow kid.
Just rinse with Scope and have a seat over here by me, Heather. Everything’s gonna be OK.
I have the weirdest boner…
I had a cold one time in college, but did not have a runny nose until I got into class. No tissue. Turned in a history final with the answers on one side and caked-on dry snot on the other.
That’s ok, she’s very pretty; she can get away with it.
I have some salty bodily fluids for her.
Holds hand in the air
Up top bro.