Watch A Philadelphia Reporter Get BURIED By A Passing Snow Plow On Live Television

Here’s a video of Philadelphia Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley standing on the side of a snow-covered Pennsylvania road.
One plow goes by…
He’s out there to inform viewers about the ongoing issues the area is facing after yet another winter storm this weekend dropped a covering of snow and ice everywhere.
A second plow goes by…
Hey, it seems like those plows are getting awfully close to where he’s standing. He might wanna take a few steps back so the next one doesn’t bury him in mountain of snow on live televisi…
I tried to warn him. My hands are clean here.
Full video here:
Source: Philly Mag
That name again, is Mister Plow.
Mr. Plow is a loser and I think he is a boozer.
The Plow King would have swerved to miss him.
Man you know that plow driver was laughing his ASS off.
The best part is, he must have seen it coming, and he could easily say then or later that “there was nothing I could do”, because lots worse than a news guy getting plowed could happen if he screwed around.
You know that driver got free drinks from the other drivers when that broadcast went viral.
I love the asshole continues to stand there after he gets hit twice.
That would be “how the asshole…”
I never understand why news shows thinks that they have to put the reporters into dangerous weather situations to tell viewers to be careful? Whether it is putting them outside during a hurricane, or standing on the shore of a river during a flood, or this…why can’t they just tel us from the studio that it is snowing?
Amen.