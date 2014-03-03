Watch A Philadelphia Reporter Get BURIED By A Passing Snow Plow On Live Television

Here’s a video of Philadelphia Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley standing on the side of a snow-covered Pennsylvania road.

One plow goes by…

He’s out there to inform viewers about the ongoing issues the area is facing after yet another winter storm this weekend dropped a covering of snow and ice everywhere.

A second plow goes by…

Hey, it seems like those plows are getting awfully close to where he’s standing. He might wanna take a few steps back so the next one doesn’t bury him in mountain of snow on live televisi…

I tried to warn him. My hands are clean here.

Full video here:

Source: Philly Mag