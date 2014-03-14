Watch This Retiring WFAA News Anchor Get Surprised By A Teen She Helped Get Adopted

UGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
I mean, CMON. Either I am ovulating or this video has touched the part of me that is normally reserved for the scene in The Sixth Man when Marlon Wayans cries at the water fountain and says “I miss you son” to his recently departed brother (played by the sublime Kadeem Hardison).
In 2007 WFAA Dallas News anchor Gloria Campos featured 7-year old Ke’onte Cook on her frequent segment about children up for adoption called “Wednesday’s Child”. Cook was adopted, but then un-adopted less than 2 years later. Well, in 2009 Campos once again featured Cook, who finally found a home with a nice family.
Now that Campos is retiring after a 30-year career on-air, the WFAA station brought back Ke’onte to say hello. Take a look:
I mean, that’s some good catharsis right there. I’m so glad Campos didn’t freak out when she saw a teenager rushing towards her, that could have ended far, far differently.
So with this clip and the awesome defense of Michael Sam by the same network’s Dale Hansen, Texas is looking very progressive. Maybe everything we’ve thought about Texas is wrong…oh wait, nevermind.
Ummmmm…. It’s “W”, not “K” in the headline.
As someone who was adopted, this gets me right in the feels.
Oh god the feels!
I’m so glad Campos didn’t freak out when she saw a teenager rushing towards her, that could have ended far, far differently
This line makes one sad. Great Story though. One time for Group Home Kids.
Unless you are a newscaster who was attacked by a teenager on the sound stage of the newscast set you worked at, I really fail to see what the hell you are alluding to.
shit, you were quoting a line from this post that I read over. Sorry, Anom.
I do, however, redirect my question to Mike Duguet. Do you fear he would of been Treyvonne’d (by a fellow minority) during a live broadcast of a highly secured newscast? I’m truly baffled here by your statement. Perhaps you had a loved one murdered at a surprise party or something, I dunno.
If I see “Mike Duguet” I’ll ask him.
Good post
SO. DAMN. DUSTY. I need a Hepa filter, stat!
Yep, that destroyed me.
I was unable to watch all the way to the end because my allergies started acting up. Itchy, watery eyes. Sniffles.
Nice choice of music at the end. I was expecting them to make out. Or at least have a sensual dance together.
I’m glad to see my old home of DFW getting so much coverage on Uproxx these days. Kinda makes me miss Dallas. Until I see other stories like the one linked at the bottom. But of course I’m in Florida now so these things are just a regular occurrence here.