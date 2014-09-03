Why You Should Be Excited For ‘Gotham’

Fox recently sent us the Gotham pilot for review, and, especially after the relevation that Netflix paid a bundle for it, we were interested to see how it came out. And, truth be told, it’s a quite promising debut.
Gordon Begins
One thing that helps, distinctly, is that the show is squarely focused on Jim Gordon, played by Ben McKenzie with a tragic lack of moustache. The basic plot is what you’d expect: Old hand Harvey Bullock and young hotshot Jim Gordon are investigating the Wayne murders. But the show does a lot more with that than you’d expect.
Bruce Wayne makes an appearance and is important, but he’s not the focus of the show. Gordon himself could stand to be a little better characterized; oddly, out of the entire show, he’s one of the least sharply-drawn characters. But, then again, he barely slows down, and he does make at least one decision that will come back to bite him hard. Far better characterized is Harvey Bullock, a cop who largely deals in moral greys.
Heavy On The Atmosphere
Another nice touch is that a lot of energy has been spent making Gotham its own distinct city. It’s a cluttered, cramped, loud place, a bit like a cross between New York and Chicago, and David Stockton does a good job with the cinematography giving it a sense of grit without washing it out or making it ugly. It feels like a Batman movie, without feeling like it just lifted the style wholesale from something else.
More Than Cameos
One of the biggest concerns was that this would basically be a parade of villains having a brief cameo, not helped by the claim that each episode would feature a different potential Joker, but that’s not the case. Yeah, we definitely meet a few villains in the pilot, and sometimes their depiction can be a little on the nose. But they’re all important to the plot in some form, and also, they’re all their own characters in some way, relevant outside of being a future supervillain. It helps that they’re not following the comics; any villain you meet is… different from their DC Comics origins.
Overall, the pilot is pretty solid, although more focused on action that it really needs to be. There’s one blackly comedic sequence in particular Fox has asked us not to spoil that both shows Gotham has considerable potential to find its own voice, and shows off just why McKenzie and Donal Logue were cast. If the show can play on its strengths, and it continues to put characterization first, we might have a strong contender in a crowded TV season.
Why I’m not excited for Gotham: What’s the point? Maybe this is just me, but the reason I like the Batman universe is because of…you know….Batman and I just can’t get excited for a cop show where the criminals might be a little weirder then normal. I maintain this show would have been better served by just doing something like Year One (or whatever that recent animated movie about Batman’s start was) and just doing that from the cops perspective, that’s a show I’d be interested in.
That’s kind of what this is, to some degree. The lack of Batman per se actually doesn’t hurt; they mostly use it as license to get a little more stylish or over-the-top than a procedural like this is generally allowed to be.
I’m fearing we got an overhyped show in hands.
@AFMG A lot’s going to depend on the next few episodes. This is a solid start but they’ve got to back it up.
don’t get me wrong though, bats >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> superman’s overpowered ass any day
I will give this one chance because I am a huge Donal Logue fan.
My expectations for this are not high
Logue’s pretty good here, so you’ll probably be happy.
I want this show to be good so much. But my stupid, stupid gut tells me it’s almost impossible. Cops going up against criminals that they clearly can’t take out because they have to be around for Batman later in life? And if they do take them out and, say, put them in Arkham or Blackgate or some other convenient place to keep them alive, then what is the point of Batman? Why would Bruce Wayne need to become Batman if these cops succeed? If you make the show about Gordon and Bullock rising and putting away criminals, Batman doesn’t need to exist, if you make it about them struggling and not able to keep up, then you’re just hamstringing your main characters for the sake of one that isn’t even in your show.
If its done right it could be fascinating. And it probably won’t be jim vs the criminals, it hopefully will be jim vs the criminals and the cops. Gordon could do enough to rise to power while at the same time having say oswald cobblepot rise opposite him. He can put away enough bad guys while still having interesting villains to go up against. The biggest trick is pulling off the joker. When done right, he’s the most watchable character in the batman universe.
Agreed. There has to be an escalation of crime during the course of the show. Gotham in season 4 should be a drastically more dangerous city than Gotham in season 1. Otherwise they wouldn’t need Batman in the first place.
The tone is very much ‘Batman: Year One’ in terms of the challenges Gordon faces, if that helps. Also, they do a pretty credible job of involving the characters without nerfing them, Oswald in particular.
There’s an easy way around them bringing in future villains, Gotham city has a notoriously horrible record for keeping criminals locked up. I believe every criminal Batman has ever faced has escaped Arkham at least 5 times.
I’m cautiously optimistic for this show. Batman is one of my favorite characters and I felt Nolan really dropped by the ball with him. Not necessarily the movies in general. But Batman was the most boring part of his own franchise.
I’m just worried people aren’t going to stick around the 10+ years to watch Bruce train to become Batman. Hopefully there will be some time-jumps in between seasons. Otherwise I can’t see this show lasting 3 years.
…you obviously didn’t see the same Batman movies I did. Batman was more important in Nolan’s trilogy than in any of the previous films.
As for the show, I’m definitely giving it a shot, but I’m still worried.
Could you maybe mention when this show will actually air for those of us who don’t have it shipped to them by the producers?
Caught the pilot at Comic Con and thought it has potential. The guy playing Cobblepot nails it, and Logue is great (as usual), but there was a lot of pandering and poor dialogue. Interested to see if it finds its footing.
Arrow has renewed my faith in comic book shows.
Gotham, Daredevil, Flash etc will be great if they follow the path laid before them…
As long as it doesn’t start off like Marvels Shield I’ll be tuning in!! I’m sure the shows writers gave Netflix enough material beyond the pilot for them to think it has potential and they jumped on it. Which makes me have hope for this new Gotham!!
She’s… OK. A bit over the top, but then again, she is a flamboyant mob boss.
I’m gonna watch the shit out of it. It’s a completely different universe and I’m down for it.
I’m really excited for this show. That being said, I’ll allow two full seasons before McKenzie is obligated to grow a mustache.
There’d better be something on that lip by the end of season one.
I find that Marvel does a better job at converting the comics to screen. But this is probably the one DC product I will watch simply because it isn’t just about Batman beating up a villain (that’s why I watch Adam West). And if DC is intent on making things “dark” and “gritty” I hope this is a better pay off then watching Superman vs Batman.
The real question is how close is it to Gotham Central, thematically.
That is precisely what I was thinking, how close is this to Gotham Central. What would be REALLY great would be if this show did work out to carry the best parts of that tone forward to a time where Batman does exist, to explore just how messed up it would be to be a detective in a city where the “World’s Greatest Detective” is also an unstoppable vigilante with no official standing whatsoever. That doesn’t really require Batman to be IN the show either, with a bare handful of exceptions he doesn’t really appear in Gotham Central as a character, more a force of nature.
Also would be interesting if they take some of the Year One stuff and integrate it into this show, stuff like Gordon’s marital issues and his feud with corrupt police.
First three minutes features Catwoman witnessing the murders.
Let’s all trust the guy that turned it off three minutes into the show. Easily the best source available.
I didn’t enjoy the first episode, but I’m willing to give it another chance on the condition that The Penguin hires Frank Reynolds from “It’s Always Sunny” to be his life coach.