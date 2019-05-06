HBO

[Spoilers for the Game of Thrones episode, “The Last of the Starks”]

“The Battle of Winterfell” was the most hyped episode of Game of Thrones ever, but tonight’s episode had a lot more substance. What it lacked in carnage… actually, no, it did not lack of carnage, because a few long-time characters were killed and others may have shown up the final time. In the latter camp is Tormund, Sam, Gilly, and, tragically, Ghost, who belongs north of the North, roaming among the Free Folk. Ghost has been there since the first episode of the series, and it was genuinely heartbreaking seeing Jon Snow bid a silent farewell to his fuzzy direwolf buddy. But at least Ghost is still alive (the irony).

Unlike Rhaegal and Missandei, who both survived the Battle of Winterfell, only to be shot dead by Euron and the Lannister forces and decapitated by the Mountain. Now Daenerys is down to a single dragon after losing Rhaegal to one enemy and Viserion to another (poor Drogon, now an only child). And she lost her long-time advisor and Greyworm also lost his girlfriend. I guess they won’t be taking that beach vacation after all…

We’ll have more to say about this episode in our recap tomorrow, but for now, let’s pay our respects to Missandei (“Dracarys!”) and Rhaegal, one of the three greatest dragons Game of Thrones has ever known. (I don’t play favorites.)

The Mad Queen is coming, y’all…