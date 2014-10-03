‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Stars Teresa And Joe Giudice Are Heading To Prison

Getty Image

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice will soon be ditching their mansion in the garden state for life behind bars. The couple, whose troubles began back in 2009 after they declared bankruptcy continued as they filmed their reality show. Joe Giudice was discovered to be illegally living in the country, at one point attempting to use his brother’s ID in order to obtain a driver’s license. The real estate businessman was also accused of gaining millions in mortgages, loans and lines of credit through falsified W-2 and tax forms. Both Teresa and Joe were accused of fraud in their bankruptcy filing after not reporting the full amount of their income, partly from their Bravo show.

And while the couple has been fighting the law for a long time, it looks like the law finally won. A judge sentenced Joe Giudice to 41 months in prison earlier today before swiftly doling out his wife’s sentence: 15 months behind bars. Teresa Giudice must begin her term by Jan. 5 while husband Joe will serve once she finishes her time, allowing one of the parents to stay with the couple’s four daughters. Both stars made statements apologizing to the court with Teresa Giudice admitting her fears about heading to prison:

I’m so scared. I’m blessed, but today I am also humbled. I fully take responsibility for my actions. This is not how I was raised. I am more sorry than anyone will ever know.

This might be speaking a bit too soon, but we’re pretty sure “Real Housewives Behind Bars” will be Bravo’s next hit reality show.