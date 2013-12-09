Richard Grieco Would Like To Sell You A Bottle He Painted For $1800

There was a time when Richard Grieco was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, a heartthrob who dated starlets like Christina Applegate and Yasmine Bleeth. He was what the guys in the “Night at the Roxbury” SNL skit aspired to be. Young girls had his poster up on their bedroom walls. But that time is long gone. It was called the 90s.
Today, Grieco looks like the guy in the photo above, the result, presumably, of years of hard-living and perhaps even some bad plastic surgery. He’s also an artist now — one who specializes in “abstract emotionalism” — and for the bargain basement price of $1800 he’ll paint a bottle for you which you can buy through his website. He calls them “soul bottles.”
“Though they are bottles, they are the perfect conduit for pure emotion. It is almost like having a small piece of life in your hands and molding it. Whether it be emotionally, physically, or mentally its all from the purity of the soul. It is the perfect unbridled hands on piece to connect with a person.”
Each Soul Bottle stands 17.5 inches tall and is one of a kind.
Each Soul Bottle is priced at $1,800
Here’s a pic from his website of Grieco creating one of his soul bottles…
Richard, you’ve come a long way from 21 Jump Street, baby.
Thanks for the tip, Abby!
What’s going on with his face?
He looks like Michael Jackson and Mickey Rourke had a baby.
And then they set that baby on fire.
+1
Why does he remind me of Voldermort?
He looks like Noel Fielding’s brother.
OH MY GOD he _is_ totally Naboo.
Get out of my brain Otto Man!
He’s being slowly possessed by Cher. And she’s not even dead yet!!
The hat really deserves a Thriller of a Smooth Criminal joke but I’m late for a lunch date with Billie Jean and Dirty Diana so I’ll just Beat It.
If the Grinch was a middle aged white man.
[www.examiner.com]
This is a Halloween costume. He’s clearly dressed as Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka.
He looks like Jack White’s father who still goes to college parties.
@rhgy nailed it – that’s Naboo.
Does he blow his own glass?
You know exactly what I mean.
He has the same doctor as Bruce Jenner.
Thought it was Michael Jackson’s picture. No lie.
Was it a conscious decision to make himself into Michael Jackson? Is he fully committed to the lifestyle that face brings about? Were those bottles he paints once filled with Jesus Juice? Is he on a wait list to adopt a chimp?
Oh sure, you laugh now–but when equally versatile James Franco makes a multicolored jell-o parfait using his urine and Miracle Whip, you’ll all be lined up with your $2,400.
Wow he hit the wall hard.
And then the wall collapsed. On his face.
It looks like he lost his soul to the bottle. Get it? Cuz he’s probably an alcoholic among other things.
So, are these bottles from the soul, or for the soul? My purchase hinges on the soul factor here.
YIKES!
If looks could kill, amirite?
(I’m sorry)
Sorry, the pun we were looking for was:
“Greico’s acting work has been a little uneven. I’m still not sure if looks could kill, but I am now convinced that looks can die.”
Jesus wept. That plastic surgeon should be ashamed of himself.
Just goes to show ya how these fresh-faced young male stars with “soft” features always end up looking like old lesbians before they’re 50.
Y’all should check out the “sold” page on Grieco’s website before you laugh too hard. And, check out this brand new magazine spread for some more representative current photos: [issuu.com]