Adult Swim

The new home release for Rick And Morty season three will come with a special treat for Game Of Thrones fans. According to Entertainment Weekly, GoT creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, along with star Peter Dinklage, sat down and recorded a commentary track for the “Pickle Rick” episode. While Entertainment Weekly is only hosting two special clips, the trio apparently recorded for the entire episode during their session in May. You can seem em hanging out with Justin Roiland below:

Got to hang with my homies. pic.twitter.com/G4sluIyDqJ — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 28, 2017

While the commentary was recorded nearly a year ago, the content is fresh and full of praise for one of the standout episodes of the season. According to EW, the two moments they got to tease brought out some great responses — especially about Rick’s monologue at the end of the episode: