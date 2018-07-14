Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick And Morty season three brought the show its first Emmy nomination and a few surprises along the way regarding story decisions. The April Fool’s premiere of the season sparked the divisive McDonald’s sauce controversy and highlighted the ongoing issue of toxic fandom that seems prevalent across all media. Still, it was a successful season, and it could’ve been even better if this writers’ room session is any proof.

The final episode of season three, “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” features Rick and Morty facing off against the President of the United States after the pair “blow off America.” The episode changed a lot from conception to the finished product, including the absence of the terrifying, diabolical ISIS Werewolves. There isn’t a visual representation, and there isn’t any real explanation, it’s just tossed in there from the start and ends with them fighting with Rick and the president.