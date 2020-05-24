The Newest ‘Rick And Morty’ Episode Promises ‘No Sci-Fi Bullsh*t’

The most recent episodes of Rick and Morty have deconstructed the show’s basic principles in some interesting ways, but Sunday’s latest might be the most interesting departure yet if things go the way Jerry hopes. The latest episode appears to have a strong lack of science fiction elements in it, as Jerry wants the family to have a nice trip out in the wilderness without any universe-altering events taking place.

In a clip posted to the official Rick and Morty Twitter page on Saturday, the Smith family is driving in a car loaded with suitcases and everyone but Jerry seemingly annoyed by the journey to somewhere. And the tweet’s text implies it will actually follow Jerry’s best intentions. Maybe.

Summer bemoans missing Mike Triscuit’s drug party — “Look at this — he’s already watching Euphoria to pregame” — while Morty longs for the sweet glow of a television projecting video games. But this trip is strictly about family, according to Jerry. And that means a departure from the ordinary arc of episodes.

“We’re roughing it,” Jerry says. “And that means no sci-fi bullsh*t.”

Jerry confirms the lack of sci-fi bullsh*t with Rick, who then tries to ignore a phone call that somehow makes the entire car vibrate? Seems like some sci-fi bullsh*t to me. We’ll see just how strictly the episode actually adheres to Jerry’s plans, but it seems pretty clear that Jerry hopes things stay nice and calm.