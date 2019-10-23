TV

‘Rick And Morty’ Releases Its Season 4 Episode Titles With A Playful Nod To ‘Stranger Things’

Rick and Morty is finally returning with a slate of five brand new episodes next month (the second half of the fourth season will air sometime in 2020, presumably) and fans are no doubt giddy with excitement. To hype the upcoming episodes, the Adult Swim series took a page from another beloved series by releasing the new titles ahead of time.

Similar to what we’ve seen in teasers for seasons two and three of Stranger Things, on Monday Rick and Morty released a mysterious clip on Twitter, promising: “COMING TO ADULT SWIM, SOON-ISH.”

The new episode titles, ostensibly, have been listed as follows:

  • “Edge of Tomorty: Rick, Die, Rickpeat”
  • “The Old Man and the Seat”
  • “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty”
  • “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty”
  • “Rattlestar Ricklactica”

It remains to be seen whether these are the actual titles of the upcoming episodes, although given the pun parodies they’ve used in past seasons, it certainly seems to track. For the uninitiated and/or hopelessly uncultured, the titles are spoofing the film Edge of Tomorrow (Live. Die. Repeat.), the Hemingway novel The Old Man and the Sea, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, long-running procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica.

Much like with Stranger Things, fans can only speculate what plot twists these titles allude to, but thankfully they won’t have to wait much longer. Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on November 10.

