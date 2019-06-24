AMC

There were two major revelations in this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Skidmark.” We’ll talk about the other one, the existence of what appears to be something akin to a child army, in the upcoming Fear recap, but more pressing at the moment is the return of the helicopter we are familiar with from The Walking Dead.

Helicopters are obviously nothing new to The Walking Dead universe — they have been around in some fashion or another since the opening season of the series. However, one particular helicopter began recurring in the eighth season of The Walking Dead and eventually absconded with Rick Grimes and Jadis.

It is that helicopter — or at least another one from the same organization — that resurfaces in this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Its appearance was not entirely unexpected. We learned in the season premiere that Althea had been abducted from an organization called CRM, an outfit with materials that had the same logo as the one that appeared on the helicopter that picked up Rick Grimes in the ninth season of The Walking Dead. Over the course of the last three episodes, Morgan and Company have endeavored to track Althea down with no success.