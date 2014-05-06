Watch Rick Grimes Take On Walter White In An All-AMC ‘Epic Rap Battle’

The Epic Rap Battles guys are hell bent on making sure every pair of personalities that can be even remotely linked together trade rhymes and insults. So it was only a matter of time before they pitted two of the most important lead characters on AMC, Breaking Bad‘s Walter White and The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes, against each other.
I’m guessing Don Draper will face off against the winner. He should probably think twice after that Walt Jr./walker bomb Heisenberg just dropped on Rick, but legend has it he’s already preparing.
Ha. White people, amirite?
Also, the lyrics are pretty damn creative and the Grimes demeanor is spot on, especially the CORRAL
Epic Rap Battles of History is absolutely on the guilty pleasure list. I really shouldn’t like this.
Walt definitely took home the prize.
Oh there is NOTHING guilty about this!
That was amazing.
Every one of these I’ve seen has been great. I really hope they go with my suggestion of Wyatt Earp vs. Elliot Ness.
If it didn’t have the roof pizza reference I would have been seriously disappointed.
Hmm I’d have to give it to WW based on that final burn, but then he did have the last word.
That’s because Heisenberg orchestrates shit. Grimes is just good at giving speeches.