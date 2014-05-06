Watch Rick Grimes Take On Walter White In An All-AMC ‘Epic Rap Battle’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Epic Rap Battles guys are hell bent on making sure every pair of personalities that can be even remotely linked together trade rhymes and insults. So it was only a matter of time before they pitted two of the most important lead characters on AMC, Breaking Bad‘s Walter White and The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes, against each other.

I’m guessing Don Draper will face off against the winner. He should probably think twice after that Walt Jr./walker bomb Heisenberg just dropped on Rick, but legend has it he’s already preparing.

Epic Rap Battles