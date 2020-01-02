At the 2016 Golden Globes, host Ricky Gervais, who once said that he “can’t push the boundaries enough,” was widely criticized for a joke he made about Caitlyn Jenner. “What a year she’s had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes,” he said, adding, “She didn’t do a lot for women drivers. But you can’t have everything, can you? Not at the same time.” Jenner had been involved in a car accident the year before, which left a person dead. That’s not the Golden Globes joke Gervais regrets, though.

Gervais, who’s hosting the Globes for a fifth time this weekend, was recently asked by the Hollywood Reporter whether he’s ever felt bad for a joke he’s made at the ceremony. “Yeah, Tim Allen,” he said. “Because I think he took it wrong.” Gervais continued:

“The joke was him and Tom Hanks. So I came out and said, ‘Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen.’ Right? It’s a fine joke. I’m teasing Tim Allen. But anyone standing next to Tom Hanks, unless it’s Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert De Niro, that could be me. But it happened to be Tim Allen. And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke. So even though there’s no malice and I can justify it comedically and everyone laughed, I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, ‘Oh, that was written for me. Why me?’ Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks. (Via)

Tim Allen has won a Golden Globe, been nominated for an Emmy, and his movies have made a combined $3 billion at the box office — I think he’ll be fine. It’s weird that Gervais regrets that relatively toothless joke, compared to the cracks he’s made at Charlie Sheen (On Joy and Trainwreck. “No, not the names of Charlie Sheen’s favorite hookers. The movies of these next two presenters”), the Sex and the City 2 cast (“I was sure the Golden Globe for special effects would go to the team that airbrushed that poster”), and Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek (“They’re probably very interesting. I wouldn’t know because I can’t understand a f*cking word they’re saying”). But sure, Tim Allen!

