Ring in the New Year with Snooki

#MTV
12.09.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

MTV’s New Year’s Eve special will feature some “Jersey Shore” cast members, most notably Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who will be placed into a ball and lowered into a vat of acid. Wait, sorry — I meant “Times Square,” not “vat of acid.” Wishful thinking.

Polizzi will climb into a ball that will be lowered into New York’s Times Square to help ring in 2011 at the “MTV New Year’s Bash.”

She, of course, won’t be alone, as castmate the Situation will also be on hand, along with rapper Flo Rida and host comedian Whitney Cummings and another “Jersey” castmember, Pauly D, who will serve as the night’s DJ. [MTV]

I can only assume that someone held the diagram upside-down, as a much better way to kick off 2011 would be to place Snooki in a ball and fire her into space.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSJERSEY SHOREMTVSNOOKI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP