Ring in the New Year with Snooki

MTV’s New Year’s Eve special will feature some “Jersey Shore” cast members, most notably Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who will be placed into a ball and lowered into a vat of acid. Wait, sorry — I meant “Times Square,” not “vat of acid.” Wishful thinking.

Polizzi will climb into a ball that will be lowered into New York’s Times Square to help ring in 2011 at the “MTV New Year’s Bash.” She, of course, won’t be alone, as castmate the Situation will also be on hand, along with rapper Flo Rida and host comedian Whitney Cummings and another “Jersey” castmember, Pauly D, who will serve as the night’s DJ. [MTV]

I can only assume that someone held the diagram upside-down, as a much better way to kick off 2011 would be to place Snooki in a ball and fire her into space.