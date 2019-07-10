Rip Torn, The Beloved Actor Of ‘Larry Sanders,’ ‘Men In Black,’ And ’30 Rock’ Fame, Has Died At 88

Rip Torn, who went from one of the most exciting young actors of the ’50s and ’60s to one of the most delightfully irascible scene-stealers of the last few decades, has died, says The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88 years old.

It’s hard to tell what Torn was most known for. To some, he was Artie, the know-it-all, seen-it-all producer, on Garry Shandling’s pioneering The Larry Sanders Show, which netted him six Emmy nominations and one win. Some know him as Zed, head honcho of the first two Men in Black films. Still others may recognize him as another honcho, corporation guru Don Geiss, on 30 Rock.

Torn was Oscar-nominated for the 1983 drama Cross Creek. He failed to win any awards, unjustly, for his turn as urine-drinking coach Patches O’Houlihan in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Ditto, alas, for overshadowing even Tom Green in Tom Green’s Freddy Got Fingered.

