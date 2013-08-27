Looks Like RJ Mitte — AKA Walter Jr. — Had A Good Time At His 21st Birthday Bash In Vegas

A few days ago, our pal and glam magazine coverboy RJ Mitte tweeted at me inviting me — along with Buzzfeed and Maria Menounos, naturally — to his 21st birthday party in Vegas at some place called Ghostbar.

Now, I didn’t go, mainly because Menounos and I have a messy history together and there’s a restraining order involved blah blah blah (I don’t wanna bore you guys with the details), but I’m kinda regretting it now after checking out the photos from the bash in the Getty Images archive. I mean, just look at our boy’s face…

One of the murder twins showed up to celebrate with RJ…

Soak it all in while you can, kid. Make some memories. Relish it. And write everything down so that you’ll remember it all years from now.

Lucky bastard.

