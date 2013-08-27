Looks Like RJ Mitte — AKA Walter Jr. — Had A Good Time At His 21st Birthday Bash In Vegas

A few days ago, our pal and glam magazine coverboy RJ Mitte tweeted at me inviting me — along with Buzzfeed and Maria Menounos, naturally — to his 21st birthday party in Vegas at some place called Ghostbar.
Now, I didn’t go, mainly because Menounos and I have a messy history together and there’s a restraining order involved blah blah blah (I don’t wanna bore you guys with the details), but I’m kinda regretting it now after checking out the photos from the bash in the Getty Images archive. I mean, just look at our boy’s face…
One of the murder twins showed up to celebrate with RJ…
Soak it all in while you can, kid. Make some memories. Relish it. And write everything down so that you’ll remember it all years from now.
Lucky bastard.
(All images via Getty)
He should’ve gone to The Glitter Factory in Pawnee instead. Their breakfast buffet is unstoppable.
It’s like a Jim Jefferies routine come to life.
was there breakfast?
Obviously, Ghostbar is a breakfast buffet. With dipping sauce.
Didn’t he know for the right price Corey Feldman would have thrown him a truly epic 21st?
Does cocaine off a stripper’s ass count as breakfast? If so, please show me the way to the buffet, sir. (Inserts monocle, twirls cane)
Some people just look incredibly douchey in pictures despite them likely being perfectly pleasant people.
RJ Mitte is one of them.
Bi and Ba are Bismuth and Barium on the periodic table… ITS A CLUE! Now follow me with this. So Bismuth was discovered in 1783. This was WWJ’s 21st birthday on the 23rd day of September. nothing special there BUT on September 22nd 1783 Pangeran Gusti was installed as sultan of Banten. Now Gusti is ofcourse code for Gus, and Banten is on the island of Java… another word for Java is… coffee. Coffee is used to cover up the drugs being smuggled in Beverly Hills Cop by MIKE!
This only means that Walt Jr is the real Heisenberg… he gave his dad cancer to get him to cook meth for his former drug partners, Gus and Mike. Jr. knew his stubborn dad would eventually kill them off for him. The real villain of the show is Walt Jr! Nice try Vince.
Heard while he was driving the motorboat-
“THIS IS DEFINITELY NOT BULLSHIT.”
These pictures make him look like a super-handsome Chris Kattan.
You think he makes people call him Flynn?
“Say my name.”
“Um, arent you like Walter or Bryan Cranston Jr.?”
“You’re goddamn right.”
Wait, why didn’t you go again?
He heard there was a “Ghost bar” and got afraid.
I bet that breakfast didn’t taste like Band-Aids.
Hope he gets to star in the remake of “The Sessions”…….