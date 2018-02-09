Getty Image

In a devastating Facebook post, Catastrophe co-creator and star Rob Delaney revealed that his two-year-old son has passed away from cancer. Henry had surgery to remove a tumor that appeared shortly after his first birthday in 2016, but “the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” Delaney wrote.

My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound. I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them. (Via)

Delaney is asking his fans to donate to Rainbow Trust or Noah’s Ark, two organizations that greatly assisted Delaney and his family, in Henry’s name or for someone important to you. “Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did,” he wrote. “We miss you so much.”

(Via Facebook)