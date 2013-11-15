Rob Ford Is Getting His Own Reality TV Show

Editor-in-Chief
11.15.13

Ever since Rob Ford sprang forth into the world spotlight, many have thought, “This man needs his own reality show!” Well, it’s happening.

Reports the Toronto Sun:

If you have loved or even hated the Ford Show so far, stay tuned because there’s more to come. The Rob and Doug Ford Show is coming to Sun News Network. You read it right. The Fords are about launch their on-air platform on the small screen.

The brothers have agreed to terms with Sun News to pick up where they left off with their much-listened-to show The City on Newstalk 1010. That show ended its run last week and a lot of people missed hearing it last Sunday.

Mostly the Fords.

“Rob is like Howard Stern or Rush Limbaugh,” Councillor Ford said. “You just never know what he is going to say.”

Well, they will be back on the air next week. The show, to be called Ford Nation, will air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on SNN.

(Checks cable package to see if it includes Sun News Network.)

Meanwhile, check out Rob Ford’s wife in the newspaper photo below. She looks like a lady who gets her p*ssy eaten a lot, no?

0279473e1c805686ad90df4f06d62be8

Can Rob Ford run for president in the US? I would really like for him to run for president.

(Toronto Star via Time)

