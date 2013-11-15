Rob Ford Is Getting His Own Reality TV Show

Ever since Rob Ford sprang forth into the world spotlight, many have thought, “This man needs his own reality show!” Well, it’s happening.
Reports the Toronto Sun:
If you have loved or even hated the Ford Show so far, stay tuned because there’s more to come. The Rob and Doug Ford Show is coming to Sun News Network. You read it right. The Fords are about launch their on-air platform on the small screen.
…
The brothers have agreed to terms with Sun News to pick up where they left off with their much-listened-to show The City on Newstalk 1010. That show ended its run last week and a lot of people missed hearing it last Sunday.
Mostly the Fords.
“Rob is like Howard Stern or Rush Limbaugh,” Councillor Ford said. “You just never know what he is going to say.”
Well, they will be back on the air next week. The show, to be called Ford Nation, will air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on SNN.
(Checks cable package to see if it includes Sun News Network.)
Can Rob Ford run for president in the US? I would really like for him to run for president.
(Toronto Star via Time)
We’re all to blame for this. We laughed and waited eagerly for more crazy shit that Ford would inevitably spout and now all the attention we’ve given him has given him a TV show. He may not survive having a TV show.
And to answer your question, his wife definitely doesn’t look like she’s been her husbands personal buffet anytime recently.
Shit, I’d watch it. Or at least watch clips from it on The Soup.
Just get him to host the news. With Rex Ryan on sports! Boss Todd with ENTARTAINMENT!
I’m more interested in finding out if he gets another term.
Sun News is the condemned building of the dial. Absent in my package and I’m at ground zero.
They should make an american version of this Rob Ford character preferably played by John Goodman
I wouldn’t degrade Goodman by having him do that. How about John Candy’s corpse?
just make philip seymor hoffman gain 100 pounds.
Hey, he can’t do that! Failing upward is an American thing! Just ask Sara Palin and Marion Berry!
The real story seems to be about the teachers and the child porn…. its very WTF is happening in Toronto?
To be fair, the Child Porn headline is somewhat misleading – the pornography ring was global. Only one man from Toronto was involved, however he is thought to be one of – if not the – ringleader.
The weirdest quote from the article? This: “Those images — filling 45 terabytes or a stack of paper reaching as tall as 1,500 CN Towers — have, to date, triggered 341 arrests across the globe and led to the rescue of 386 children, police allege.”
Why the hell are we using the tallest building in North America as a metric for analogy? Shouldn’t we be using something more… sort of… commonplace? Isn’t that the point of size comparisons?
And yes, the analogy is neccessary since old people read the print edition and have no clue what a terrabyte is.
Naw man this is just like those comparisons where they say “it’d stretch around the world 4 times.” They use the tower precisely because it is uncommonly large.
That being said, the best way to communicate size to the elderly is by to measure it in episodes of Matlock.
Rob Ford, Canada’s token Yankee politician.
How many episodes of Matlock (kudos to DNP Priapism) = 1 CN tower ? Missed that lesson in grade school .
PS: She is better looking than I would have imagined.
i’m not convinced this whole affair hasn’t just been an extended episode of trailer park boys.