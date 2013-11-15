Rob Ford Is Getting His Own Reality TV Show

Ever since Rob Ford sprang forth into the world spotlight, many have thought, “This man needs his own reality show!” Well, it’s happening.

Reports the Toronto Sun:

If you have loved or even hated the Ford Show so far, stay tuned because there’s more to come. The Rob and Doug Ford Show is coming to Sun News Network. You read it right. The Fords are about launch their on-air platform on the small screen.

…

The brothers have agreed to terms with Sun News to pick up where they left off with their much-listened-to show The City on Newstalk 1010. That show ended its run last week and a lot of people missed hearing it last Sunday.

Mostly the Fords.

“Rob is like Howard Stern or Rush Limbaugh,” Councillor Ford said. “You just never know what he is going to say.”

Well, they will be back on the air next week. The show, to be called Ford Nation, will air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on SNN.