Rob Kardashian Was Reportedly Fat Shamed Away From The Kimye Wedding

If you haven’t heard by now, Kim Kardashian’s brother, Rob Kardashian, has gained a not insignificant amount of weight. Last week, after TMZ kindly posted photos of the younger Kardashian heading to his sister’s European wedding extravaganza, he took to Twitter to kind of sadly and poignantly defend himself.

Even though he is of Kardashian blood and all, I still felt bad for the poor guy. Moreso, when, few days later, it was reported that Rob left Florence before the wedding took place — and was seen at the airport “in tears” trying to book a flight home. This obviously has the stink of family drama all over it, but now it’s being reported that the Kardashian Klan ain’t got time for fat people, (even if that fat person is a blood relative) and that Rob’s weight gain ruined their perfect “Valentino couture” catwalk departure from Paris. YES, REALLY. A source told X17:

“Rob said he was sickened by Kim and Kanye’s display of wealth and clothes and beauty and called it ‘superficial bullsh*t’ but Kim was pissed that Rob hadn’t made an effort to drop any weight over the past few months. Rob basically thinks Kim cares about him only for his appearance and he said he’d ‘make life easier’ for her and just leave.”

Obviously this is celebrity gossip which always need to be taken with a giant glacier of rock salt, but having said that, I 100% believe this account. Rob also deleted every tweet in his Twitter account following the wedding, resurfacing to post some Memorial Day tweets yesterday. These people are such garbage horsesh*t. If Rob Kardashian is going to be the voice of reason, then I nominate him to be the hero that America so desperately needs. Either that or he’ll just have to lose enough weight to be presentable for Kim Kardashian’s fourth wedding in a few years.

