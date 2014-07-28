Rob Lowe’s ‘Shark Week’ Promo Is Literally The Strangest Thing You’ll Watch Today

Senior Writer
07.28.14 8 Comments

This year’s Shark Week festivities are still two weeks away, but with SyFy’s first ever Sharknado Week already eating us alive, it seems that Discovery wanted to remind all of us who has been doing it bigger and better for years. For some unknown reason, Discovery enlisted Rob Lowe for this new Shark Week advertisement, despite the fact that the actor has absolutely nothing to do with the programming. Still, it’s always nice to see Lowe having fun, especially if he’s riding two great whites with a beautiful mermaid at his side, while he fires up all the rest of the sharks by throwing chum into the air.

At the risk of editorializing, though, I have to express concern for the innocent windsurfer in the background that was presumably knocked to his death by another very large shark. Also, if you’re a seagull, you should probably fly higher, because one of these dumb birds gets what he deserves in the worst way possible.

That poor windsurfer never saw it coming. But then, that’s what you get when you ride that far out even after you see Rob Lowe throwing chum all over the place.

