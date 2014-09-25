Rob Schneider Is Now Claiming That State Farm Has Taken Away His Freedom Of Speech

We covered how Rob Schneider got canned from State Farm and their awesome commercials for his anti-vaccination stance. Since no one can go quietly and without some sort of comment, Schneider has struck back by channeling George Washington on Twitter to claim his removal is a free speech issue:
Now you can take from that what you want, but the idea that State Farm removing Schneider from their commercials is a free speech issue is bonkers. He’s still allowed to hold his views, speak on the topic, and believe what he wants. State Farm wanted nothing to do with him and decided to part ways, they’re allowed to do that without being painted as evil.
I won’t even go and knock Rob Schneider for believing in something that I essentially see doing more harm than good for people. He can believe what he wants, I’m just not going to go out and say this his firing is an effort to block his voice from being heard. If anything, it did more to help his cause because he can now rally people like this:
It’s never going to end, is it? We’re stuck with these sort of debates until the Internet finally just dies.
All ideas don’t deserve respect.
The notion that everyone’s beliefs should be respected is ludicrous. You CAN hold whatever belief you want, but just because you CAN doesn’t make it a valid point of view.
And all that aside….a company doesn’t have an obligation to retain an idiot as a spokesperson.
Although if feels kind of ironic that they believed retaining Rob Schneider’s services in the first place a valid idea.
No, I agree with that. I hope I didn’t lead on that I respect him for his opinion. I mostly agree with the guy above and yourself, I just didn’t want to take aim in the article. I actually try a little bit to not be as biased as I actually am, even if this is just a blog.
Although I tried to be fair to Anthony Cumia and got called a fuck for it, so whatever.
Also spot on with the last note, that’s the most offensive part about this situation.
“‘Look, you have to respect everybody’s beliefs.’ NO YOU DON’T. That’s what gets us in trouble. Look, you have to acknowledge everyone’s beliefs, Then you have to reserve the right to go, ‘That is fucking stupid.'”
–Patton Oswalt
Exactly, Generic Username. For instance, I reserve the right to state that anyone that wants a guy fired from an insurance commercial because he doesn’t have the proper beliefs on vaccinations is fucking stupid.
@blackhawksfan
This is an example of how America works: State Farm sells insurance and hired Schneider to help in that endeavor. State Farm’s customers let State Farm know that Schneider wasn’t helping sales, he was hurting sales, so State Farm fired him.
The same thing happened to Gilbert Gottfried, but Gottfried was just trying to bring back funny, where Schneider is trying to bring back whooping cough.
You can pretend something else is happening but it isn’t. He lives in a neighborhood of millionaires with access to all the healthcare in the world, literally, but there’s a cluster of sick children in this neighborhood suffering with a disease that had been effectively eradicated 50 years ago by, wait for it… A VACCINE.
We can have the pseudo-debate that vaccines aren’t perfect. We can have a series where we discuss vaccines and evolution and sun block and tobacco, and we’ll call it No Shit, Sherlock! We can’t have the actual debate that a vaccine administered to a community prevents whooping cough, because every community in the world that administers the vaccine is free from the disease. While the one community that willfully doesn’t administer the vaccine is catching whooping cough.
@aRobertsg Nah man, I wasn’t suggesting to suggested that. I was just railing on the idiotic notion that pervades these stories that people have a right to have all their dumb beliefs respected, and not be called or challenged on them once they play the “It’s just what I believe” card.
As the great philosopher Patton Oswalt, cited above, said “My grandfather believes he saw Sasquatch. We do not believe him, nor do we respect him.”
Rob Schneider believes vaccines are harmful. I do not believe him nor do I respect him. Although to be fair I haven’t respected Rob Schneider for a long, long, long time.
@Kungjitsu
Yup, you nailed it. I won’t even comment on the antivaxxer madness, because you covered it nicely, but I’m still shocked that people fail to understand that businesses fire people who lose them money. more to the point, State Farm doesn’t give a shit what it’s talking monkey’s believe, but they really care that the talking monkey brings them customers instead of driving them away.
I guess if they cared in the slightest about Rob Schneider’s opinions, it might bother them that they are an insurance provider and he is an advocate of a stance that leads to more claims and more payouts, but really, they don’t pay enough attention to his opinions for that to be a consideration.
monkeys. something something fuck grammar edit feature..
“All ideas don’t deserve respect.
“The notion that everyone’s beliefs should be respected is ludicrous. You CAN hold whatever belief you want, but just because you CAN doesn’t make it a valid point of view.”
Thank God. Somebody who speaks English.
Anybody who thinks that this is a free speech issue should see the Making Flowers ‘toon below.
Adam Sandler took away our freedom of never having to see Rob Schneider act again. Where’s the outrage for that?
I was going to say Schneider had better make sure his opinions don’t piss off Sandler, or he’ll lose his last source of income.
In this sense I think State Farm is the real hero here.
Yay more dumb celebrities talking about shit they know nothing about. Congrats crazy people, your kids now have whooping cough. 50,000 cases in the us in 2012 compared to the 1980’s where it infected only 2000 cases a year.
Now little Hunter can die of consumption and other old times diseases in addition to having autism.
Sure thing Zap, expect the rate of immigration has actually declined since the recession occurred and epidemiologist, you know them fancy book learned folks understanding that there them science stuffs, actually track where cases are located and the demographics concerned.
It is affluent us citizens that believe the word of f list celebrities that make completely unfounded statements about vaccines that don’t get their kids vaccinated are the ones afflicted with these preventable diseases. The figures in Europe, where anti vaccination is even more prevalent, are substantially worse.
Also if you had any understanding of public health policies you’d know that immunizations are provided free of charge to all children, illegals as well, and are a requirement for the kids to attend public schools, which they do.
@Zap Rowsdower
That’s weird. Whooping cough is making a comeback in rich white California neighborhoods where people don’t vaccinate their children, but not in poor neighborhoods in California, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. Yup, must be the illegal immigrants.
Sorry. On this particular narrow point, Schneider is right. Freedom of Speech and the 1st Amendment are two separate but related concepts. Corporations also have the ability to limit freedom of speech and what discussions are allowed in the public sphere.
To take a guy off an insurance commercial where he plays the idiot because he espoused idiotic views about vaccinations is ridiculous. State Farm and the people that campaigned for his ouster should be ashamed of themselves.
That’s fucking stupid. State Farm isn’t keeping Schneider from saying a goddamned thing. He can’t spout all the anti-vaxer bullshit he wants. They do not have to pay the man money to bring their company bad press, which is the EXACT OPPOSITE of what an ad campaign is supposed to do.
Freedom of speech is just that. Freedom of speech. It is not “freedom to retain the luxury of employment regardless of speech espoused.”
The First Amendment protects everyone’s rights to say whatever the hell they want (within certain boundaries related to public safety… can’t yell FIRE in a crowded theater), but the Constitution does not protect anyone from criticism or repercussion from an organization with which they are affiliated (including employment).
Schneider can’t be persecuted for what he said. He can, however, be canned.
@El_Gordo What State Farm (and the idiots that started the campaign to get him ousted) are doing is firing a guy that should have nothing to do with his job because of something he said that had nothing to do with his ability to do his job. That’s both shitty and shameful.
As for the argument that it will work out better because they fired him, they’re now going to look like assholes to a significant portion of the population. And Schneider’s anti-vaxer bullshit (and it is bullshit) ends up looking more credible.
@Kubo You’re confusing the First Amendment and Freedom of Speech. They’re related but different concepts. Corporations can effectively narrow public discourse if they fire anyone that says something they don’t agree with. It’s not a violation of the first amendment but it does limit Freedom of Speech. I’m not nearly as good a writer as Orwell but go read his preface to Animal Farm.
Schneider has the right to say what he wants.
I have the right to say I’ll never give a company any money if any portion of that is going to go to line the pockets of a fucking nutcase.
State Farm has the right to decide if people who dislike Schneider’s ideas constitute a large enough portion of the population to negatively affect their business.
It’s no different than firing some jack-off from the phone banks for being bad at his job. If you’re a detriment to the company, you get fired. Capitalism at work.
*from the phone banks being fired
@blackhawksfan Go ahead and start a campaign to have State Farm reinstate Schneider if that’s what you want. Organize a boycott until they do. That’s your right. Good luck with it.
@blackhawksfan Freedom of Speech and the First Amendment are not “related but different concepts”. Freedom of Speech is one of the rights in the First Amendment. And if you actually read the First Amendment or made it through high school social science class, you would know that the First Amendment only prohibits governmental restriction on one’s speech. There is no constitutional right that protects speech against non-governmental action/reaction.
tl:dr – The gov’t can’t tell Schneider to shut up because he’s spouting BS, but State Farm certainly can stop doing business with him because of the BS he’s spouting.
@blackhawksfan Normally I’d be right there with you saying these guys are fucktards for firing someone for a personal opinion, but this is one of the few situations where I can see it being okay.
He has an opinion about medical services that is insanely wrong and is representing a company that sells health insurance. In this scenario, his opinion is somewhat relevant to his current job and continuing to use his likeness could seem that State Farm supports his moronic ideas.
@Art Vandelay You’re right about everything but your second sentence. The First Amendment prohibits the government from making any law prohibiting free speech. It does not protect all forms of free speech or all forms of freedom of speech. Freedom of speech and the 1st Amendment are different concepts.
@blackhawksfan If they are different concepts, then to what freedom of speech, other than that granted by the First Amendment, are you referring? Are you referring to some other legal right or a metaphysical principle?
@ArtVandelay – I’ll again defer to Orwell:
If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
some guy used the word “fuck.” The use of profanity has hurt the population’s ability to engage in rational discourse. Let’s take away his job. And then my job for repeating it.
all those people who were hard up for obama’s birth certificate should start asking for rob schneider’s medical license.
The swab man, makin’ swabies…
Freedom of speech applies exclusively to government actions to the citizens. A company has no obligation to provide freedom of speech to anyone. The government can’t stop me from saying that Pepsi is the best soda ever, but if I’m Coca-Cola’s spokesman, they totally can (or fire me for doing so).
And they should cause you’d be one shity coke rep.
If your company is a lumber company and they make you say that Coca-Cola is the best soda ever or they’ll fire you, that’s going to have an impact on your ability to speak freely.
Blackhawk that is a terrible argument. Rob schiender is hired to represent a company due to his celebrity. He uses his public image to promote an irresponsible view point, a view point that said company doesn’t want any association with. They are free to protect their image and there values. Its not like they are making him go out and speak about the benefits of vaccines.
I can’t go into my boss office and tell him I want to cut his face off and wear it as a mask cause he has pretty skin and not expect to be fired (he does have really pretty skin by the way). By your rational that’s limiting my freedom of speech.
More to the point your weird example isn’t against the law either, if you really want to work for a lumber yard that’s run by avid coke enthusiasts, you better get on board or you know join a lumber outfit that had similar core values when it comes to freedom of beverage choice….I think that’s the 11th amendment.
@SlayerofTiamat
I’ll try and simplify this. I know what State Farm did is not against the law. I have not said that what State Farm did is against the law. Rob Schneider has not (to the best of my knowledge) said that what State Farm has done is against the law. No one has said that what State Farm has done is against the law. You’ve proven a point that no one appears to disagree with you on.
The worst part about this because you can’t distinguish between Freedom of Speech and the 1st Amendment, Rob Schneider appears to know what he’s talking about and you don’t. Forget me and my “terrible argument”, the star of Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigalo appears to be able to understand a concept that seems to be beyond you. Here’s Orwell:
The issue involved here is quite a simple one: Is every opinion, however unpopular – however foolish, even – entitled to a hearing? Put it in that form and nearly any English intellectual will feel that he ought to say ‘Yes’. But give it a concrete shape, and ask, ‘How about an attack on Stalin? Is that entitled to a hearing?’, and the answer more often than not will be ‘No’. In that case the current orthodoxy happens to be challenged, and so the principle of free speech lapses. Now, when one demands liberty of speech and of the press, one is not demanding absolute liberty. There always must be, or at any rate there always will be, some degree of censorship, so long as organized societies endure. But freedom, as Rosa Luxembourg said, is ‘freedom for the other fellow’. The same principle is contained in the famous words of Voltaire: ‘I detest what you say; I will defend to the death your right to say it’. If the intellectual liberty which without a doubt has been one of the distinguishing marks of western civilization means anything at all, it means that everyone shall have the right to say and to print what he believes to be the truth, provided only that it does not harm the rest of the community in some quite unmistakable way. Both capitalist democracy and the western versions of Socialism have till recently taken that principle for granted. Our Government, as I have already pointed out, still makes some show of respecting it. The ordinary people in the street – partly, perhaps, because they are not sufficiently interested in ideas to be intolerant about them – still vaguely hold that ‘I suppose everyone’s got a right to their own opinion’. It is only, or at any rate it is chiefly, the literary and scientific intelligentsia, the very people who ought to be the guardians of liberty, who are beginning to despise it, in theory as well as in practice.
Go read the whole piece. It’s called “The Freedom of the Press”.
Do you think George Washington was referencing Freedom of Speech for brands in that quote ¡Rob! used? Or for the United States government? He was supporting dissent, not the freedom to say anything without consequence. If ¡Rob! is guilty of nothing else, he’s guilty of misappropriation.
@blackhawksfan Freedom of speech does not now, and has NEVER, meant freedom from consequences of that speech. What you’re really talking about is “freedom from the consequences of my actions.”
@blackhawksfan I consider myself to be very Voltaire-ian. I do not agree with what Rob Schneider says, but I will defend to the death his RIGHT to say it.
State Farm is not limiting his speech, nor his RIGHT to say anything.
I get your point in that individuals who speak out-of-step with prevailing opinion find that their speech/thoughts are examined, scrutinized, and judged. My reply is “so what?” If you are SO convinced of your rightness, you have to be prepared to be out-of-step with orthodoxy. This is, and has always been the case, and is why Thoreau went to the woods (well, among the reasons).
In other words, as others have pointed out. Speech is not without consequences. You cannot pretend that there is ever speech without consequences, and having negative consequences in society is not a restriction on freedom, whatever Orwell thought.
To have no consequences for any hare-brained thing a person says means that some nutball who thinks Obama is a socialist Kenyan and 9/11 was an inside job could sue when he isn’t hired for a job (or sue when he’s dismissed from a job), simply because his thoughts/words weren’t in-line with orthodoxy.
@Lothar of the Hill People
There are always going to be limits on free speech. However, Rob Schneider wasn’t simply “examined, scrutinized or judged.” He was fired from a job where he played an idiot because he expressed the wrong views on vaccinations.
He was hired to sell products by being an idiot, not to lose customers by being an idiot. As evidenced by his twitter account and ongoing verbal diarhea, the Robster still has all the free speech in the world. That does not mean that State Farm has to foot the bill or associate itself with him. If I spin up a Twitter account and start spouting off about the Jewish conspiracy or make disparaging remarks about black folks, and I show up on the news as “and employee of X” X is going to fire me, and I’m not even paid to represent them, but like Rob, I make them look bad, and that’s bad or business.
What a total whack job nutter.
@blackhawksfan this should make it pretty clear for you.
@cajunhawk you are giving him too much credit.
A picture says more than a thousand words.
Especially a picture with words.
State Farm should NOT have fired him. They simply should have included a banner at the bottom of the screen every time his face is in frame that says “PLEASE VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN AGAINST DEADLY ILLNESSES!”
See? Everybody’s got Free Speech.
Or better yet: They should have re-shot the commercial, but changed the script to have him say “PLEASE VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN AGAINST DEADLY ILLNESSES!”
I don’t understand why there is even an argument here regarding free speech; as the face of the company on their commercials he is hired to represent their viewpoints as a spokesperson. He shared his opinion publicly on a subject where his employers didn’t agree and they fired their spokesperson. It’s not like he was an office worker who professed his beliefs; he is literally paid to speak on behalf of the company.
If you hire a PR firm to represent your company to the public and they publicly come out as Holocaust deniers how is it a free speech issue if you fire them?
^this
@blackhawksfan There’s difference here, see saying fuck doesn’t cause children to die from easily preventable diseases based on ignorance. There is not one shred of scientific evidence that there is any credibility to the anti-vaxxer’s claims and what they are doing is on the level of yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater. This is actually causing physical harm to millions of children while people are acting like its just some fad.
Ah, I love how the people who scream about the First Amendment are the ones with the least understanding of the Constitution.
I worked in a pizza place and one day told a customer “I myself don’t like pizza” and I did not get fired nor have to beg to keep my job. I think it was collectively fun to see if we could get someone we mutually despised ruined. I think this kind of “activism” should have started with Kim Kardashian
Whatever. You are making no sense.
The difference is, that pizza place isn’t paying you to represent them they are paying you for your labor. Rob Schneider on the other hand is sold his public persona to a company to represent their product, a “spokesman” if you will.
a spokesman for those too lazy to google it is: “a person who speaks as the representative of another or others often in a professional capacity”
Rob Schneider also used his public persona to air his grievances about the government forcing parents to vaccinate their children, which for anyone who reads this blog knows is FALSE. (FilmDrunks article on Rich LA Schools Have Vaccination Rates As Low As South Sudan) If Rob had just shut his fat fucking mouth and handed in a Personal Belief Exemption slip like all the other anti-vacc assholes he would still have a job. He freely expressed feelings on vaccinations, and State Farm freely expressed their feelings on his feelings that don’t line-up with their customer base and shit canned him.
There is a HUGE difference in expressing first amendment rights by supplying a PBE and going on with your business and shooting your mouth off in public.
Screw him. His stance is going to kill lots of people. Those who encourage ant-vaccine fake science are responsible for every death that comes from these preventable diseases.
You should be allowed to slap him on live tv not that it’d quench your lust
@Proteon I would rather slap Bieber. But my dislike of Rob Schneider is not based on lust. It is base on cold hard science. I have parents who are still alive thanks to the Polio vaccines and people who do not seem to understand the importance of being vaccinated make me a little bit angry.
It’s fascinating that in 2014 people still do not understand freedom of speech or the 1st Amendment.
It’s why we can’t have nice things.
Just like a bad neighbor, Schneider is there.
Do we know that to be totally true? I admit I haven’t read much about the subject, but from what I’ve seen in various news outlets, it seems like the majority of doctors speaking out on this issue pro-vaccination are also by their very nature in the pharmaceutical industry’s pocket, some even overtly so. I’d personally like to see some work done in proving or disproving these theories by scientists & maybe non practicing doctors, until then I DO fully agree that the pharmaceutical industry is in the shadiest & most harmful place it has ever been, look at the litany of side effects on the ads & the constant class-action commercials on daytime tv. I’ve personally been a victim of one bad drug & I would’ve been a victim of another if I hadn’t decided not to take my medication. Otherwise, I would’ve been a suicidal man w/ female breasts apparently so I guess I made the right choice. If more & more of these drugs are coming out w/ horrible side effects from the very same manufacturers of these vaccinations, I think any sane & logical person should at the very least question what they are putting into their bodies & the bodies of their children. We really can’t trust TV Doctors & Scientists at this point because the majority of them got to their powerful positions by being lapdogs to the pharmaceutical industry.
Thanks for the mention. Truth’s getting out just fine.
For those wanting to know the truth come get an education. Follow the comments for the whistle blower explosion. Some fact & real science is there already with much more to come.
Marsha’s morning routine:
Lady, I spend most of my time trying to be reasonable and polite, but in all sincerity:
Fuck You.
It’s fine to hold medically and scientifically bankrupt views, unless you happen to be spearheading the drive to roll back a century of medical advances and reintroduce some of the most horrible afflictions humanity has suffered. Because fate is fickle, it probably won’t be your child coughing until their ribs break or spasming from tetanus until they break their own spine, but it’s nice that you’ve taken a stand to make sure it’s someone’s.
You just make me sad, lady.
Thanks for contributing to the downfall of America, lady! Not that it really needed any help, but you felt the need to beat the dust that used to be a dead horse. Good on you of not giving up!
Your freedom of speech was not harmed in any way. In fact a private company exercised their freedom to fire someone who might hurt their image by promoting anti vaccine stances that would endanger children.
@jonb227 Considering the fact that Pharmaceutical companies actually loose millions on vaccines every year due to state mandated cost control and they’d stand to make a few extra billions due to outbreaks of old diseases happening and requiring more medications, there is literally no profit in them supporting the pro vaccine line of thought. In fact anti vaxxers are probably a boon to the pharmaceutical industry.
Others have mentioned that the First Amendment only protects you against the likelihood of government suppression but let me add a couple of things to that. Courtesy is voluntary so there is nothing that says any statement is polite or smart. More to the point, whenever you make an originating statement your entire audience Also has freedom of speech so they can say what they like in response.
What people like @blackhawksfan call “Freedom of Speech” is nothing of the sort. The only way to speak without any sort of consequence is to have the government goose-step in, take your side, and then suppress All of the freedoms of any potential detractors.
Jesus!!!! Does it really have to happen to you to believe the claims of all this parents? Their studies are being questioned due to fraud, manufacturers lying about their product efficacy so they can keep all the profits (and not pay taxes), they being fined in other countries for bribery. I mean is that all made up? Do you just dont care what their doing? How impossible are side effects ?? Every drug has them. Should we be force to take any medication prescribed even when we can’t tolerate it? Why the fuck so many people have the very same experience with their kids? It is so criminal to ignore and omit this events. Demand studies done without conflict of interest. Let this be over the right why. Look at both sides, stop being so one sided about this.
I have rad a fair amount of the research on both sides of this, and here’s the problem: the anti vaccine theories basically attribute a relatively high rate of death among infants in the US to vaccines. The vast majority of doctors ascribe it to a large number of factors (the biggest of which is that in the US we go to great lengths to save the lives of children born very prematurely, who have a much higher risk of death before the age of one). But there is a real, if very small, risk of death or complication inherent in vaccination, always has been, always will.
The leading causes of infant mortality are chromosomal abnormality and low birth weight, followed by SIDS as a distant third. The numbers are also strongly affected by ethnicity, with black Americans having a very high rate (12.4/1000) and Asian Americans having a very low rate (4.4/1000). As an interesting consideration, the rate of vaccine use by ethnicity is, if anything, modestly the opposite, with black Americans being slightly less likely to be vaccinated, and Asian Americans being slightly more likely. Another consideration is that there is no major correlation between rate of immunization in a state and rate of infant mortality. If anything, there is a higher rate of infant survival in state’s with higher immunization. Now, poverty, access to healthcare and neonatal care.. that’s a much stronger correlation.
For all the real problems that pharmaceutical companies have had, none are really related to vaccines, because vaccines don’t really make them a ton of money. And as much as I readily believe it when I hear that they will tolerate a 5% fatality rate above acceptable margins to boost profits for an erection pill, I find it difficult to imagine any large group of people knowingly inducing mass infant death and autism for a marginal increase in stockholder profit.
So, let’s play a math game, shall we?
Total recorded infant deaths in the US in 2012: 23,985
Estimated annual infant deaths prevented by vaccines: 36,600
Even if all infant deaths could be attributed to vaccines, which is completely insane, vaccines still end up saving more than 12,000 children’s lives per year.
But hey, go ahead and risk the lives of your children and the children of everyone you know based on anecdotal evidence and fraudulent studies that have been overwhelmingly debunked.
And if you feel like reading up on studies that are not written by charlatans, here you go:
ugh.. yes, I ‘rad’ these studies. you could also read them if you prefer.
“awesome” and “bonkers” have never been investigative journalistic terminologies when I was growing up, but then what do I know? Vaccines contains toxins and contaminants, that’s what.