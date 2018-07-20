Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick Grimes might not be long for The Walking Dead world after all. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman addressed the growing talk that the show he created may be losing its main character sometime during its next season.

Big changes have been teased for Season 9, but Rick leaving the show would certainly be the biggest. New cast members are coming in Season 9, as is a time jump. But the worst kept secret of the season is that it’s almost certainly the last for Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln.

Those involved in the show were reluctant to address Lincoln’s potential departure, but on Thursday The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman finally talked about the fact that his main character is leaving the show. But as the show’s October premiere date looms closer someone had to address the growing certainty that the show will lose Rick.