‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Responds To A Popular Theory Involving Rick Grimes

#The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.24.14 30 Comments

Some nutjob on a two-bit website recently wrote about a popular theory that The Walking Dead‘s Rick “Take a Bite Out of” Grimes, father of CORAL, killer of zombies, is actually still in a coma, and that the series finale (in 2087) will go all St. Elsewhere on us. He pleaded to creator Robert Kirkman, “We’re not asking for a huge press conference. Or a lengthy explanation. Just a short statement on the record that The Walking Dead will not end that way. Do us that solid.” And a solid, he did.

So, Rick’s pretty much Crazy Gemma from Sons of Anarchy? OK, but what if Sons of Anarchy is actually a Walking Dead prequel, and in the last episode, everyone with a connection to SAMCRO (and seven million more escorts) dies, except for Gemma, who travels to Atlanta and while getting a sex change inspired by Venus Van Damme, she’s placed in a medically induced coma, and when she wakes up, she’s actually Rick Grimes? Also, a bear eats Pete Campbell. Your move, Kurt Sutter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSANDREW LINCOLNRick GrimesRobert KirkmanThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP