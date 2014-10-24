‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Responds To A Popular Theory Involving Rick Grimes

Some nutjob on a two-bit website recently wrote about a popular theory that The Walking Dead‘s Rick “Take a Bite Out of” Grimes, father of CORAL, killer of zombies, is actually still in a coma, and that the series finale (in 2087) will go all St. Elsewhere on us. He pleaded to creator Robert Kirkman, “We’re not asking for a huge press conference. Or a lengthy explanation. Just a short statement on the record that The Walking Dead will not end that way. Do us that solid.” And a solid, he did.

Going on record to answer this: http://t.co/3lhUI6A3bW Rick is NOT still in a coma. The events of TWD are definitely happening. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) October 24, 2014

But Carl and everyone else are all imagined. He actually NEVER found his family. He's been crazy since he killed his first zombie. #joking? — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) October 24, 2014

So, Rick’s pretty much Crazy Gemma from Sons of Anarchy? OK, but what if Sons of Anarchy is actually a Walking Dead prequel, and in the last episode, everyone with a connection to SAMCRO (and seven million more escorts) dies, except for Gemma, who travels to Atlanta and while getting a sex change inspired by Venus Van Damme, she’s placed in a medically induced coma, and when she wakes up, she’s actually Rick Grimes? Also, a bear eats Pete Campbell. Your move, Kurt Sutter.