‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Responds To A Popular Theory Involving Rick Grimes

Some nutjob on a two-bit website recently wrote about a popular theory that The Walking Dead‘s Rick “Take a Bite Out of” Grimes, father of CORAL, killer of zombies, is actually still in a coma, and that the series finale (in 2087) will go all St. Elsewhere on us. He pleaded to creator Robert Kirkman, “We’re not asking for a huge press conference. Or a lengthy explanation. Just a short statement on the record that The Walking Dead will not end that way. Do us that solid.” And a solid, he did.
So, Rick’s pretty much Crazy Gemma from Sons of Anarchy? OK, but what if Sons of Anarchy is actually a Walking Dead prequel, and in the last episode, everyone with a connection to SAMCRO (and seven million more escorts) dies, except for Gemma, who travels to Atlanta and while getting a sex change inspired by Venus Van Damme, she’s placed in a medically induced coma, and when she wakes up, she’s actually Rick Grimes? Also, a bear eats Pete Campbell. Your move, Kurt Sutter.
I always thought this theory had zero credibility. Robert Kirkland is smart enough to know that having a 100+ issue comic strip end as a dream is the absolute pinnacle of shit ideas.
And he even jokingly played with that idea at the end of #75 with a joke story where Rick wakes up, it was all a dream, but he and the rest of the survivors fight aliens and a cyborg Governor.
In the end Mark Grayson from Invincible will appear in the middle of a reality jumping adventure and discover that viltrumite DNA cures zombies. Several comic fans will loose their shit and non comic fans will have no idea what the fuck is happening.
As long as he brings Allen with him, I’m on board.
@Group Captain Mandrake Obviously you gotta have Allen, if for nothing else to see his reaction to zombies futilely attempting to eat him while he tries to figure out if that’s just how the inhabitants say hello or not.
I really want it to be a coma dream just to watch the internet implode on itself
Forget ebola. THIS would ruin the world.
I have said for a long time that a Walking Dead/ Sons of Anarchy crossover would be the greatest thing ever.
Have the Sons in the Walking Dead Universe with a simple change, Jax died in prison instead of Opie.
Opie is now the club president, along with fellow survivors Tig, Chibs and Happy, they roam Nor Cal trying to survive the Apocalypse. Throw in Opie’s old lady and kids for the family element along with a few other survivors that they run into… and Unser, because not even the Apocalypse can kill Unser.
EVERYTHING about SOA would have been better had Jax died and not Opie.
How many times a week do you think they regret killing Opie?
From what I gather about Kurt Sutter, every idea he ever makes is the greatest idea ever, and he’ll fight you if you say otherwise!
@ Jarret, I don’t think Sutter regrets it for a second. Basically he only does shit to get fan reactions and that was the biggest one he has ever gotten. He is either a little insecure or a little self involved and his validation comes from hash tags internet chatter.
He wants to make the point that Max has devolved from a smart good guy who uses violence to a super violent not that smart dick. Problem is Sutter thinks we are all fucking morons so he isn’t very subtle. He hits you over the head with every point he wantsbto make. Alsobfornsome reason he feels but he need for characters to explain EVERYTHING in the dialogue like he knowsbhe has written some crazy convoluted shit so he needsbto take a quick time out and make sure we are all still with him.
The new season has fucking sucked so far, BTW. And Juice will be the only Survivor.
I knew it. Chibs is working with the Zombie Irish.
“You were wrong… it was never popular.”
Have her catch the disease from drinking a recently discovered barrel of Nucky Thompson’s hooch and I think you might be on to something.
“Still waiting for the aliens to show up Bob!”
-Image executives
As posted above, I will only be happy if those Aliens are a race of hyperviolent Superman knockoffs with Magnum P.I. style mustaches.
Can we just keep SOA out of it. Fucking awful show.
PLOT TWIST. The Walking Dead is Gendry’s dream while he was taking a nap from rowing.
I hope it ends with Rick waking up in bed next to Bob Newhart.
zombie Bob Newhart?
I thought this would be the Rick is a zombie one. This stupid one didnt really need to be addressed.
I thought Breaking Bad was the prequel, with the blue meth, etc., etc.
So even Kirkman gets Rowles’d? Jesus Christ.
I still think the zombie origin needs to be from the rip-off Blue Sky meth the Nazis were making. (Breaking Bad) as it has already appeared in the show. (When Daryl found Merle’s drug stash, it was full of blue meth.) Like, when Jessie was being forced to make it, he threw in some extra chemicals as a “F you” to his captors.