One ‘The Walking Dead’ Voice Has Been Curiously Silent This Week

Getty Image

It’s been perhaps the most significant week in the history of The Walking Dead television series. The show lost Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, who will now lead a series of three The Walking Dead movies. Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee also left the show (for now); Jadis/Anne has left the series; Heath’s absence was explained; the show introduced Magna and a series of new characters (including an older Judith Grimes); and it also teased the introduction of a new set of villains, The Whisperers.

With a huge week like it has been, we fully expected that those involved with the show would be out in full force to discuss and defend their choices, and that’s been true for the most part. Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang have given numerous interviews over the last week; Andrew Lincoln promoted his exit for weeks and gave interviews after the show; and AMC’s President David Madden has even become a recognizable name in The Walking Dead fan world this week.

There is, however, one voice we haven’t head from at all this week — or much at all this season — which is interesting given how involved he’s been with the show in the past, and the voice is that of the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman. Kirkman gave an interview last month to Variety celebrating 15 years of The Walking Dead comics, but best I can tell he hasn’t really given an interview about the television series since he spoke with Kevin Smith last July. A frequent guest on The Talking Dead during the early years, Kirkman also hasn’t appeared on that since the Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead crossover episode last April. As for the episode itself? He tweeted that people should watch the it, but he hasn’t weighed in on the substance of it.