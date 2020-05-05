A few months ago, rumors swirled about possible The Mandalorian second-season directing stints from James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez. Very quickly, Ron Howard excitedly retweeted a report (that also mentioned his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, helming part of the season), and Mangold stepped in to debunk his involvement, but we didn’t hear the same from Rodriguez. Now, he’s done keeping the secret within himself, and on the night of May the 4th, he shared his good news with Star Wars fans.

The From Dusk Till Dawn director confirmed that he’s directing a portion of the Disney+ TV series in the cutest possible way: by posting his photo op with The Child/Baby Yoda. “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez wrote.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Shhh… don’t tell Danny Trejo (you’ve seen his work) that Rodriguez described another onscreen presence as “the biggest,” rather than the star of Machete and Machete Lives. The following confrontation might get ugly between cousins, but that probably speaks to the mesmerizing power of Baby Yoda. The little guy is simply too adorable, one can only imagine if Jon Favreau hadn’t resisted making him even cuter.

As of now, The Mandalorian is still scheduled to return in October 2020 on Disney+.