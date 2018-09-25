Getty Image

Ever since his suicide in 2014, the life and career of the late comedy legend Robin Williams has been celebrated and remembered by contemporaries, successors, and fans alike. Most recently, audiences were treated to a fantastic HBO documentary about the unique man, Come Inside My Mind, and an equally intriguing biography by New York Times cultural reporter Dave Itzkoff simply titled Robin.

Now and according to Entertainment Weekly, fans of Williams can enjoy some of his greatest stand-up hits, as well as his most popular talk show appearances, with a new massive DVD set scheduled to drop in early November. Titled Robin Williams: Comic Genius, the box set includes a whopping 22 DVDs packed with over 50 hours of material. Per the late comic’s website:

Robin Williams was the most lovable performer of our lifetime – hilarious, heartwarming, shocking, sweet, and truly genius. This epic collection includes over one hundred of Robin’s brilliant performances from across decades, across the country, and across the globe. Our beloved icon at his best.

Among other things, Comic Genius will be comprised of all five of Williams’ HBO stand-up specials, the documentary Come Inside My Mind, never-before-seen recordings of shows from the MGM Grand Garden and a Montreal tour stop in 2012, talk show appearances and his popular Inside the Actor’s Studio interview with James Lipton. The set will also include interviews with famous friends and family, like Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Jay Leno, Eric Idle, David Steinberg, Lewis Black, and Zak Williams.

Robin Williams: Comic Genius is now available for pre-order.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)