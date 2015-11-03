Robin Williams’ Widow Reveals The Devastating Health Struggle That Preceded His Suicide

Aside from a written statement, Susan Williams has not spoken publicly about the death of her husband Robin Williams, but she has broken her silence in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America to clear up why she believe the beloved actor committed suicide. Unbeknownst to the public who loved him, Williams was suffering from a debilitating illness and, according to his widow, he didn’t have much time left. The entire story is truly heartbreaking to hear.

Speaking with Amy Robach, Williams described the last time she saw him alive and the months, weeks, and days leading up to his death. But she also said that given the physical torment he was going through, she doesn’t blame him “one bit” for taking his own life.

“We were living a nightmare… “If Robin was lucky, he would’ve had maybe three years left. And they would’ve been hard years. And it’s a good chance he would’ve been locked up.”

According to Williams, the actor had been showing signs of severe anxiety, depression, and paranoia and after suffering from one odd, physical symptom after another — she likened the ordeal to a game of “whack-a-mole” — she feared that her husband was becoming a hypochondriac. It wasn’t until after his death that Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that affects “thinking, reasoning, and independent function,” was discovered, as well as early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Williams had also intended to undergo neurocognitive testing the week he made his fatal decision. Susan Williams said that her husband killing himself was his way of taking control back from his body.

There is no part of this story that isn’t incredibly sad.

Source: The Wrap