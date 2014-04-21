Here Are Your GIFs Of Roger Crushing Pete’s Spirit On This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

#AMC #Mad Men #GIFs
Contributing Writer
04.20.14 7 Comments

This week’s Mad Men had office drama, some Don and Sally bonding, and Bert Cooper stating how he’s pro-NAACP, but I’m not here to get into that. Instead, let’s talk about the news Roger had for Pete…

and Pete’s thoughts on the matter.

Bob’s coming back and Pete’s upset. It’s win/win!

Also of note is poor Peggy not having a good Love Day.

Dustin will be here later to recap all the other stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Mad Men#GIFs
TAGSAMCgifsMad Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP