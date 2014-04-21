Here Are Your GIFs Of Roger Crushing Pete’s Spirit On This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

This week’s Mad Men had office drama, some Don and Sally bonding, and Bert Cooper stating how he’s pro-NAACP, but I’m not here to get into that. Instead, let’s talk about the news Roger had for Pete…

and Pete’s thoughts on the matter.

Bob’s coming back and Pete’s upset. It’s win/win!

Also of note is poor Peggy not having a good Love Day.

Dustin will be here later to recap all the other stuff.