Ron Swanson Sure Looks Different

Warming Glow reader William is revisiting “Deadwood” on Blu-Ray, and he emailed with a disturbing bit of minutiae: Nick Offerman, better known as Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation,” appeared nude in the first season of the HBO western. Offerman showed up in the second episode as Tom Mason, the naked man who bursts into Al Swearengen’s (Ian McShane) office after branding some whores with his iron (read: penis).
Astounded that RON SWANSON’S PENIS wasn’t common Internet knowledge, I headed over to my local Google device and discovered that Tim Goodman — one of very few excellent TV critics — had the same revelation just four weeks earlier at his blog, The Bastard Machine:
Listen, it’s not going to end well for Tom Mason. But before he goes out, he’s going to drink a lot of whiskey, buy a hooker and do some “branding.” … Judging by the way he’s proudly holding it, you might say it will one day end up on Ron Swanson’s Pyramid of Greatness.
Unfortunately for those readers who are gay, female, or merely curious, Goodman didn’t include any photographic evidence of Offerman’s dong. And that’s where *I* come in. Yes, I have your not-safe-for-work dong screencaps right here. I can’t imagine Ron Swanson approves of public male nudity, but you can definitely see why he respects a good breakfast sausage.
Duke Silver: jazz saxophonist, is live sex act?
Bohemea realized this back in April: [bohemea.tumblr.com]
Ron Swanson would have made sure all those squareheads were dead.
He also made out with George Lopez’s sitcom mom. I stumbled across that nightmare a couple of weeks ago.
Talk about a meat tornado.
I’m not clicking on that link.
Ok, now that’s weird. My copy of Deadwood sat on the shelf for quite a while until I broke it out yesterday to start the whole thing over again. I’m halfway through episode 1 (30 min lunch breaks), so I should be seeing this unusual sight sometime before the weekend.
Way to start the weekend off right?
He was naked in the little known film “Treasure Island” from around 1999 or so. It’s set in the 1940s and he and his wife bring men back from bars and have group sex with them. I’m pretty sure there was no full frontal, though.
They’ve been showing it on Showtime alot lately for some reason.
I looked. It didn’t move. That’s a win.
I would have gone with “Ron Swanson’s Johnson” or “Ron Schlongson” for the headline but yours is okay I guess.
That link is like a bloody car wreck; I couldn’t help but look, I’ve been deeply troubled since I looked.
I can’t remember how he was killed; can you help me at least with that part?
I can’t look Ron Swanson in the eye ever again.