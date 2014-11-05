Roseanne Barr And Her Television Kids Adorably Reunited On ‘The Talk’

Yesterday on Roseanne Barr’s 62nd birthday, she appeared on The Talk alongside her Roseanne daughter and The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert (who is expecting a child with wife Linda Perry). After surprising Roseanne with a cake and a birthday message from onscreen sister Laurie Metcalf, the producers then brought out two of her other TV kids, Alicia Goranson (Becky #1) and Michael Fishman (D.J.). Becky #2 don’t get no respect!
It’s never not weird to see D.J. — who is married with children now — as a grown ass man. Michael Fishman should not have been allowed to age past ten years old. I know that’s scientifically impossible and probably unfair to keep a 33-year-old man trapped in a little boy’s body, but still, totally worth it.
Anyway, here’s the full clip, which includes a delightfully “Roseanne Barr” story about how Becky ended up with her short haircut around season three:
This trapping of a 33-year-old man in a child’s body, didn’t Danny Bonaduce and his accountants work with East German sports scientists on this? Only to trap the mind of 10-year-old in a grown ass man? I’m sure there’s an internet site to corroborate this. Or maybe some more solvents I can huff.
The body language between Rosanne and Alicia during that hug, and as Alicia crosses to her chair, is spectacular.
Chalke > Goranson (like that’s even a question)
Also, is Laurie Metcalf a Highlander?
No way. Not even. At least not on Roseanne.
They forgot New Becky
Your forgot to read the text where that’s covered.
I like to pile on
Becky #1 still has that slightly awkward walk I see.
What happen to baby Jerry?