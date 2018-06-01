ABC/Disney

Roseanne Barr must be harboring some resentment after TBS allowed Samantha Bee to apologize after calling Ivanka Trump the c-word. This stands in contrast to ABC swiftly canceling the Roseanne reboot after the star dropped a lukewarm backtrack after tweeting, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

The two situations are both complete trainwrecks but sit on different parts of the atrociousness continuum. While Bee’s insult was profane, it wasn’t racially charged like Roseanne’s self-professed Ambien tweeting. However and after reports that the cancellation has cost hundreds of jobs, Roseanne has tweet-claimed that she begged Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to be allowed to “make amends” and save people’s jobs, rather than have the show be booted.

Barr also tweeted and deleted that she told Sherwood that she thought Jarret was white, but Sherwood “scoffed” and called her words “egregious, and unforgivable.” Barr then asked, “Will I ever recover from this pain?”

All of this is happening while far-right Twitter and the White House are calling for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee to be canceled as well. It doesn’t appear as if TBS will go there, even though the network did condemn the words used by Bee about Ivanka Trump. President Trump isn’t giving up, though, and he has called for Bee to be fired over her “horrible language.”