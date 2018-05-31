ABC

Roseanne hasn’t been canceled long at this point, but the question about what is next for the cast, crew, and its former star have been flooding out into the public realm. While ABC could move the cast from the show to another show on the network — maybe in some sort of sideways mirror world — Roseanne Barr’s future still has question marks flying around it. The network and her talent agency have dropped her in the wake of her racist tweet on Tuesday, but supporters have come out for the former sitcom star, and her responses on Twitter indicate she’s not going away any time soon.

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Not only has Barr hinted she would be fighting and maybe going elsewhere, but she’s also taken a stance against accusations that she is racist according to The Wrap, not including her ridiculed claim that Ambien was to blame:

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” the actress wrote. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

Barr joins the chorus who have started to criticize ABC for their practices, including the president, and she spent most of the day retweeting supportive messages, conspiracy theories, criticism of ABC and Valerie Jarrett, and support for the president. There is no word from Barr on any new moves past that, but others have interest.