Following intense backlash over Roseanne Barr’s Tuesday morning Twitter outburst — in which she issued a racially charged tweet about Obama advisor Valerie Jarret — it seems that the star’s lukewarm apology wasn’t enough to save her show. Yes, you read that correctly. ABC Entertainment has wasted no time in making that call, and network President Channing Dungey has issued a brief statement to that effect:
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”
The news (both the sudden nature and the plain language itself) does arrive as a shock, given that the reboot was a huge success and delivered the highest ratings of the TV season. And although it was reported that the show would be moving away from political leanings next season, it was clear that the show’s triumph — primarily among a conservative audience — recently emboldened FOX to revive Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing. Will FOX take heed and tone down Allen’s controversial ways in the upcoming season? One can only guess.
In the meantime, the writing may have been on the wall this morning once Sara Gilbert, who appeared to be the driving force behind the reboot, expressed dismay over Barr’s comments.
Likewise, consulting producer Wanda Sykes pulled out of the show for the same reason. And now the reboot is no more.
UPDATE #1 – 3:10pm EST: Deadline reveals that Barr has been dropped by her agency, ICM Partners:
“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”
Well having watched this season, I’d say this is probably towards the bottom of the list of reasons to cancel this show.
“Racially charged” = racist. Ya’ll can just say racist. That’s what this was.
First they take our Roseanne, then they take our guns! Everybody get out your .44 caliber pitchforks!
I’ll admit Roseanne has always been a guilty pleasure show of mine. Even though her twitter is batshit I was pumped they brought it back after watching the original as a kid. But Roseanne had to go and F it up by being a terrible person.
She really is a reflection of modern America, because nothing is more American than getting fired for saying some dumb shit on twitter.
Comsidering how quickly they cancelled the show you got to womder if ABC was secretly hoping something like this would happen, so they could have a good reason to get rid of her.
If the shows ratings were middling, then I would agree. But the show was a huge success. I’m surprised the network took this route. Happily surprised.
I’m sure FOX will pick this up and package it together with Last Man Standing.
Probably not so long as the Disney deal is on the table.
In this episode of “Roseanne”, Roseanne is in a bad mood because she’s poor.
All she had to do was not be openly racist on Twitter and she would get to keep her sitcom
Should have just recast Roseanne, I’m sure Melissa Mccarthy is free.