Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s time to once again take a (whirling) seat at the Conner kitchen table. Roseanne‘s revival era opening credits have arrived and they feel like a surreal trip back home. They might also confuse the hell out of anyone comatose since the ’90s.

Roseanne Barr’s classic blue-collar sitcom is making its grand return later this month, so what better time for the season 10 intro to tumble out and amp up anticipation for Roseanne‘s arrival? Using the mechanics of the original intro and its assorted variations, we’re presented once again with a rotating kitchen table shot with assorted members of the extended Conner clan smiling, chatting and chasing each other into a mealtime sitdown. It’s a bit like we never left (it helps that John Goodman’s Dan is no longer handicapped with the whole being dead thing) and we’re introduced to some new additions to the family. It’s equal parts familiar and mind-warpingly surreal.

Like its previous incarnation, the 2018 version of Roseanne has been teasing tackling hot-button issues within its sitcom walls. Even with the inevitable tension, ABC’s top brass stresses the series will be the show you loved originally.

“We had a lot of conversations with [executive producer] Tom Werner when he first came in to talk about doing the show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey last summer. “We’ve now heard the broad strokes of the creative for these eight episodes, and feel confident that it’s going to return to the show that everyone knew and loved.”

Roseanne returns on March 27 with back-to-back episodes. Time will tell if the series will fall into having a shelved episode, not unlike what fellow ABC sitcom titan black-ish has experienced in 2018.